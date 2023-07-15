Precedente / F1 | Williams all'attacco: "Novità in arrivo per la FW45 a Spa" Prossimo / F1 | Domenicali: "Con l'e-fuel torneremo ai motori aspirati!"
Formula 1 Commento

Video | Ghini: "La F1 con l'e-fuel aspira a motori rumorosi"

In questo nuovo appuntamento del Candido firmato Motorsport.com, Franco Nugnes e Antonio Ghini commentano la transizione ecologica della Formula 1. Per quanto riguarda l'e-fuel, cosa dobbiamo aspettarci?

Franco Nugnes
Di:
Co-autore:
Beatrice Vanin
, Video Editor
condividi
commenti

F1 | Williams all'attacco: "Novità in arrivo per la FW45 a Spa"

F1 | Domenicali: "Con l'e-fuel torneremo ai motori aspirati!"
Franco Nugnes More from
Franco Nugnes
F1 | Servirà il BoP per bilanciare e-fuel e biofuel sulle PU 26?

F1 | Servirà il BoP per bilanciare e-fuel e biofuel sulle PU 26?

Formula 1

F1 | Servirà il BoP per bilanciare e-fuel e biofuel sulle PU 26? F1 | Servirà il BoP per bilanciare e-fuel e biofuel sulle PU 26?

F1 | Ferrari: Norris è una speculazione, il mercato non è partito

F1 | Ferrari: Norris è una speculazione, il mercato non è partito

Formula 1

F1 | Ferrari: Norris è una speculazione, il mercato non è partito F1 | Ferrari: Norris è una speculazione, il mercato non è partito

Video | Ceccarelli: "Perchè il pilota maturo può esprimersi al suo meglio?"

Video | Ceccarelli: "Perchè il pilota maturo può esprimersi al suo meglio?"

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally di Monte Carlo

Video | Ceccarelli: "Perchè il pilota maturo può esprimersi al suo meglio?" Video | Ceccarelli: "Perchè il pilota maturo può esprimersi al suo meglio?"

Ultime notizie

Fotogallery Formula SAE | L'edizione 2023 a Varano

Fotogallery Formula SAE | L'edizione 2023 a Varano

FSAE Formula SAE Italia

Fotogallery Formula SAE | L'edizione 2023 a Varano Fotogallery Formula SAE | L'edizione 2023 a Varano

SBK | Bassani: "Bautista? Un avversario come un altro, è umano"

SBK | Bassani: "Bautista? Un avversario come un altro, è umano"

WSBK WSBK
Imola

SBK | Bassani: "Bautista? Un avversario come un altro, è umano" SBK | Bassani: "Bautista? Un avversario come un altro, è umano"

Formula SAE | Giorda: "L'evento è un'opportunità per studenti e aziende"

Formula SAE | Giorda: "L'evento è un'opportunità per studenti e aziende"

FSAE Formula SAE Italia

Formula SAE | Giorda: "L'evento è un'opportunità per studenti e aziende" Formula SAE | Giorda: "L'evento è un'opportunità per studenti e aziende"

SBK | Bautista: “Caduta? Errore mio. Un eccesso di fiducia”

SBK | Bautista: “Caduta? Errore mio. Un eccesso di fiducia”

WSBK WSBK
Imola

SBK | Bautista: “Caduta? Errore mio. Un eccesso di fiducia” SBK | Bautista: “Caduta? Errore mio. Un eccesso di fiducia”

Iscriviti alla nostra newsletter
Socials
L'app di Motorsport.com
Serie
Motorsport Network
Contattaci
© 2023 Motorsport Network. Tutti i diritti riservati.