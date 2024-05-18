Tutti i campionati

Formula 1 GP dell'Emilia Romagna
Analisi

Video F1 | Ghini: "Il ritorno ai motori aspirati dipende dall'e-fuel"

Alla vigilia del GP dell'Emilia-Romagna, Stefano Domenicali ha parlato del futuro della Formula 1: si tornerà davvero ai motori aspirati? Ecco cosa ne pensano Franco Nugnes e Antonio Ghini...

Franco Nugnes Beatrice Vanin

