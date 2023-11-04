Video F1 | Ghini: "Il mito della velocità dei tedeschi all'Avus"
In questa nuova puntata del Candido firmata Motorsport.com, Franco Nugnes e Antonio Ghini commentano i fatti che hanno caratterizzato il venerdì di qualifica della Formula 1 in Brasile con un viaggio nel passato: il Gran Premio di Germania del 1959. Perché? Scopriamolo insieme...
F1 | Sainz: "Non ho spinto, abbiamo dovuto gestire il motore"
Fotogallery F1 | La scoppiettante Sprint di Interlagos
F1 | Vasseur: “Sprint sacrificata, abbiamo puntato sulla gara”
F1 | Norris è l'unico che resta nell'orbita di Verstappen
