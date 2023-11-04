Formula 1 GP di São Paulo
Analisi

Video F1 | Ghini: "Il mito della velocità dei tedeschi all'Avus"

In questa nuova puntata del Candido firmata Motorsport.com, Franco Nugnes e Antonio Ghini commentano i fatti che hanno caratterizzato il venerdì di qualifica della Formula 1 in Brasile con un viaggio nel passato: il Gran Premio di Germania del 1959. Perché? Scopriamolo insieme...

Franco Nugnes
Autore Franco Nugnes
Co-autore Beatrice Frangione
Pubblicato
F1 | Verstappen nella Sprint brasiliana davanti a Norris e Perez

F1 | Interlagos, SS: Norris davanti alle Red Bull, rosse dietro

Video | Ceccarelli: "Perchè il pilota maturo può esprimersi al suo meglio?"

F1 | Sainz: "Non ho spinto, abbiamo dovuto gestire il motore"

Fotogallery F1 | La scoppiettante Sprint di Interlagos

F1 | Vasseur: “Sprint sacrificata, abbiamo puntato sulla gara”

F1 | Norris è l'unico che resta nell'orbita di Verstappen

