Precedente / F1 | Hirakawa tester McLaren, spingerà la Toyota a tornare?
Formula 1 / GP del Giappone Commento

Video F1 | Ghini: "Bisogna preservare l'anima della Ferrari"

In questo nuovo appuntamento del Candido firmato Motorsport.com, Franco Nugnes e Antonio Ghini commentano la situazione attuale in casa Ferrari. L'azienda di Maranello si trova ad un bivio...

Franco Nugnes
Di:
Co-autore:
Beatrice Vanin
, Video Editor
condividi
commenti

F1 | Hirakawa tester McLaren, spingerà la Toyota a tornare?
Franco Nugnes More from
Franco Nugnes
F1 | Ferrari: il nuovo fondo riduce l'effetto dei saltellamenti

F1 | Ferrari: il nuovo fondo riduce l'effetto dei saltellamenti

Formula 1
GP del Giappone

F1 | Ferrari: il nuovo fondo riduce l'effetto dei saltellamenti F1 | Ferrari: il nuovo fondo riduce l'effetto dei saltellamenti

F1 | Hirakawa tester McLaren, spingerà la Toyota a tornare?

F1 | Hirakawa tester McLaren, spingerà la Toyota a tornare?

Formula 1
GP del Giappone

F1 | Hirakawa tester McLaren, spingerà la Toyota a tornare? F1 | Hirakawa tester McLaren, spingerà la Toyota a tornare?

Video | Ceccarelli: "Perchè il pilota maturo può esprimersi al suo meglio?"

Video | Ceccarelli: "Perchè il pilota maturo può esprimersi al suo meglio?"

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally di Monte Carlo

Video | Ceccarelli: "Perchè il pilota maturo può esprimersi al suo meglio?" Video | Ceccarelli: "Perchè il pilota maturo può esprimersi al suo meglio?"

Ultime notizie

CIAR | Basso e Granai trionfano al Rallye Sanremo 2023

CIAR | Basso e Granai trionfano al Rallye Sanremo 2023

CIAR CIR
Rallye Sanremo

CIAR | Basso e Granai trionfano al Rallye Sanremo 2023 CIAR | Basso e Granai trionfano al Rallye Sanremo 2023

F1 | Alfa Romeo non si arrende: in arrivo altre novità per la C43

F1 | Alfa Romeo non si arrende: in arrivo altre novità per la C43

F1 Formula 1
GP del Giappone

F1 | Alfa Romeo non si arrende: in arrivo altre novità per la C43 F1 | Alfa Romeo non si arrende: in arrivo altre novità per la C43

SSP | Portimao: Bulega e Ducati diventano campioni del mondo 2023

SSP | Portimao: Bulega e Ducati diventano campioni del mondo 2023

WSBK WSBK
Algarve

SSP | Portimao: Bulega e Ducati diventano campioni del mondo 2023 SSP | Portimao: Bulega e Ducati diventano campioni del mondo 2023

F1 | Norris: “McLaren può contare su 2 piloti, può battere Aston”

F1 | Norris: “McLaren può contare su 2 piloti, può battere Aston”

F1 Formula 1

F1 | Norris: “McLaren può contare su 2 piloti, può battere Aston” F1 | Norris: “McLaren può contare su 2 piloti, può battere Aston”

Iscriviti alla nostra newsletter
Socials
L'app di Motorsport.com
Serie
Motorsport Network
Contattaci
© 2023 Motorsport Network. Tutti i diritti riservati.