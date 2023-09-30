Video F1 | Ghini: "Bisogna preservare l'anima della Ferrari"
In questo nuovo appuntamento del Candido firmato Motorsport.com, Franco Nugnes e Antonio Ghini commentano la situazione attuale in casa Ferrari. L'azienda di Maranello si trova ad un bivio...
CIAR | Basso e Granai trionfano al Rallye Sanremo 2023
CIAR | Basso e Granai trionfano al Rallye Sanremo 2023
F1 | Alfa Romeo non si arrende: in arrivo altre novità per la C43
F1 | Alfa Romeo non si arrende: in arrivo altre novità per la C43
SSP | Portimao: Bulega e Ducati diventano campioni del mondo 2023
SSP | Portimao: Bulega e Ducati diventano campioni del mondo 2023
F1 | Norris: “McLaren può contare su 2 piloti, può battere Aston”
F1 | Norris: "McLaren può contare su 2 piloti, può battere Aston"
