Video F1 | Frédéric Vasseur: un team principal fuori dal comune
Dalle categorie minori alla Formula E, dalla Renault fino ad arrivare alla Ferrari: quali step hanno reso Frédéric Vasseur uno dei protagonisti del motorsport? Scopriamolo insieme a Beatrice Frangione, Roberto Chinchero, Franco Nugnes e Gianluca D'Alessandro…
Watch: Frédéric VASSEUR: un Team Principal FUORI DAL COMUNE
