Video | Report F1: Ferrari seconda forza, ma non esprime il suo potenziale
Una RB20 imprendibile fa doppietta in Bahrain, seguita dalle due Ferrari di Carlos Sainz e Charles Leclerc: la SF-24 conferma la squadra di Maranello come seconda forza, eppure non esprime il suo vero potenziale. Questo e molto altro nel nostro Report F1 dedicato al weekend di Sakhir...
Watch: FERRARI SECONDA FORZA, ma NON ESPRIME il suo POTENZIALE - Report F1 GP Bahrain
