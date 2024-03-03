Tutti i campionati

Formula 1 GP del Bahrain
Analisi

Video | Report F1: Ferrari seconda forza, ma non esprime il suo potenziale

Una RB20 imprendibile fa doppietta in Bahrain, seguita dalle due Ferrari di Carlos Sainz e Charles Leclerc: la SF-24 conferma la squadra di Maranello come seconda forza, eppure non esprime il suo vero potenziale. Questo e molto altro nel nostro Report F1 dedicato al weekend di Sakhir...

Franco Nugnes e Roberto Chinchero Beatrice Frangione
Watch: FERRARI SECONDA FORZA, ma NON ESPRIME il suo POTENZIALE - Report F1 GP Bahrain

