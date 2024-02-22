Tutti i campionati

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registrazione Accedi

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Iscriviti

Edizione

Svizzera
Formula 1 Test invernali in Bahrain
Analisi

Video F1 | Ferrari brilla al buio: Sainz con un ottimo passo gara!

Edizione delle ore 17.00 di F1 Paddock News: è giunta al temine la seconda giornata di test in Bahrain. Sainz chiude davanti a tutti, dimostrando un ottimo passo gara...

Beatrice Vanin
Beatrice Vanin

Watch: FERRARI BRILLA al buio: Sainz con un ottimo passo gara! - F1 Paddock News

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

commenti
Articolo precedente F1 | Test Bahrain, Giorno 2: Ferrari chiude davanti con Sainz
Articolo successivo F1 | Brown durissimo: attacco frontale a Horner

Top Comments

Non ci sono ancora commenti. Perché non ne scrivi uno?
Beatrice Vanin
More from
Beatrice Vanin
Video F1 | Lewis parla già da ferrarista con la tuta Mercedes

Video F1 | Lewis parla già da ferrarista con la tuta Mercedes

Formula 1
Test invernali in Bahrain

Video F1 | Lewis parla già da ferrarista con la tuta Mercedes Video F1 | Lewis parla già da ferrarista con la tuta Mercedes

Video F1 | Ecco la zavorra sulla SF-24 per il cambio dei piloti

Video F1 | Ecco la zavorra sulla SF-24 per il cambio dei piloti

Formula 1
Test invernali in Bahrain

Video F1 | Ecco la zavorra sulla SF-24 per il cambio dei piloti Video F1 | Ecco la zavorra sulla SF-24 per il cambio dei piloti

Video F1 | Verstappen fa il vuoto ma è ancora presto per dare giudizi

Video F1 | Verstappen fa il vuoto ma è ancora presto per dare giudizi

Formula 1
Test invernali in Bahrain

Video F1 | Verstappen fa il vuoto ma è ancora presto per dare giudizi Video F1 | Verstappen fa il vuoto ma è ancora presto per dare giudizi

Ultime notizie

MotoGP | Yamaha non si aspettava un distacco così ampio in Qatar

MotoGP | Yamaha non si aspettava un distacco così ampio in Qatar

MGP MotoGP
Test ufficiali in Qatar

MotoGP | Yamaha non si aspettava un distacco così ampio in Qatar MotoGP | Yamaha non si aspettava un distacco così ampio in Qatar

Video F1 | Lewis parla già da ferrarista con la tuta Mercedes

Video F1 | Lewis parla già da ferrarista con la tuta Mercedes

F1 Formula 1
Test invernali in Bahrain

Video F1 | Lewis parla già da ferrarista con la tuta Mercedes Video F1 | Lewis parla già da ferrarista con la tuta Mercedes

F1 | Alonso: "Con questa RB20 abbiamo poche possibilità di vincere"

F1 | Alonso: "Con questa RB20 abbiamo poche possibilità di vincere"

F1 Formula 1
Test invernali in Bahrain

F1 | Alonso: "Con questa RB20 abbiamo poche possibilità di vincere" F1 | Alonso: "Con questa RB20 abbiamo poche possibilità di vincere"

F1 | Test Bahrain, Giorno 3: Sainz chiude in vetta al mattino

F1 | Test Bahrain, Giorno 3: Sainz chiude in vetta al mattino

F1 Formula 1
Test invernali in Bahrain

F1 | Test Bahrain, Giorno 3: Sainz chiude in vetta al mattino F1 | Test Bahrain, Giorno 3: Sainz chiude in vetta al mattino

Contattaci

© 2024 Motorsport Network Tutti i diritti riservati.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registrazione Accedi

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Iscriviti

Edizione

Svizzera