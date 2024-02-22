Video F1 | Ferrari brilla al buio: Sainz con un ottimo passo gara!
Edizione delle ore 17.00 di F1 Paddock News: è giunta al temine la seconda giornata di test in Bahrain. Sainz chiude davanti a tutti, dimostrando un ottimo passo gara...
Watch: FERRARI BRILLA al buio: Sainz con un ottimo passo gara! - F1 Paddock News
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Ultime notizie
MotoGP | Yamaha non si aspettava un distacco così ampio in Qatar
MotoGP | Yamaha non si aspettava un distacco così ampio in Qatar MotoGP | Yamaha non si aspettava un distacco così ampio in Qatar
Video F1 | Lewis parla già da ferrarista con la tuta Mercedes
Video F1 | Lewis parla già da ferrarista con la tuta Mercedes Video F1 | Lewis parla già da ferrarista con la tuta Mercedes
F1 | Alonso: "Con questa RB20 abbiamo poche possibilità di vincere"
F1 | Alonso: "Con questa RB20 abbiamo poche possibilità di vincere" F1 | Alonso: "Con questa RB20 abbiamo poche possibilità di vincere"
F1 | Test Bahrain, Giorno 3: Sainz chiude in vetta al mattino
F1 | Test Bahrain, Giorno 3: Sainz chiude in vetta al mattino F1 | Test Bahrain, Giorno 3: Sainz chiude in vetta al mattino
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments