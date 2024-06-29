Tutti i campionati

Svizzera
Analisi
Formula 1 GP d'Austria

Video F1 | D'Alessandro: "Red Bull imprendibile, ma è calata la McLaren"

Analizziamo le telemetrie delle qualifiche del Gran Premio d'Austria, che vedono Max Verstappen conquistare la pole position davanti a Lando Norris, con una McLaren che, anche se superiore alle altre vetture, è sembrata in calo rispetto all'inizio del weekend. Scopriamo di più insieme a Franco Nugnes e Gianluca D'Alessandro.

Gianluca D'Alessandro Beatrice Vanin

Gianluca D'Alessandro
