Video F1 | D'Alessandro: "Red Bull imprendibile, ma è calata la McLaren"
Analizziamo le telemetrie delle qualifiche del Gran Premio d'Austria, che vedono Max Verstappen conquistare la pole position davanti a Lando Norris, con una McLaren che, anche se superiore alle altre vetture, è sembrata in calo rispetto all'inizio del weekend. Scopriamo di più insieme a Franco Nugnes e Gianluca D'Alessandro.
Ultime notizie
