Video F1 | D’Alessandro: “La Ferrari ha sprecato l'occasione di essere in pole"
Franco Nugnes e Gianluca D'Alessandro analizzano i dati offerti dalla telemetria delle qualifiche del Gran Premio dell’Australia. Sotto la lente d'ingrandimento, il confronto del giro di Verstappen e Sainz nel Q3: dove ha conquistato la pole il pilota Red Bull?
Watch: La FERRARI ha SPRECATO L’OCCASIONE di essere in POLE - con Gianluca D'Alessandro
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Ultime notizie
Aprilia Touareg Racing presenta il suo 2024 a Portimao
MotoGP | Bastianini, che errore con l’holeshot: “Occasione sprecata”
Gallery MotoGP | Festa Aprilia nella Sprint di Portimao
MotoGP | Bagnaia: “Un errore che fa girare le p…”
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments