Formula 1 GP d'Australia
Analisi

Video F1 | D’Alessandro: “La Ferrari ha sprecato l'occasione di essere in pole"

Franco Nugnes e Gianluca D'Alessandro analizzano i dati offerti dalla telemetria delle qualifiche del Gran Premio dell’Australia. Sotto la lente d'ingrandimento, il confronto del giro di Verstappen e Sainz nel Q3: dove ha conquistato la pole il pilota Red Bull?

Gianluca D'Alessandro Beatrice Vanin

Watch: La FERRARI ha SPRECATO L’OCCASIONE di essere in POLE - con Gianluca D'Alessandro

Articolo precedente F1 | Ferrari: ecco perché la prima fila questa volta sta stretta

Gianluca D'Alessandro
