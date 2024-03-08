Tutti i campionati

Formula 1 GP dell'Arabia Saudita
Analisi

Video F1 | D'Alessandro: "La Ferrari difensiva non dovrà temere Perez?"

Franco Nugnes e Gianluca D'Alessandro analizzano i dati telemetrici offerti dalla qualifica del Gran Premio dell'Arabia Saudita. La Ferrari è stata difensiva: domani in gara non dovrà stare attenta solo a Verstappen, ma anche a Perez...

Gianluca D'Alessandro Beatrice Vanin

Watch: La FERRARI DIFENSIVA non dovrà TEMERE PEREZ? - con Gianluca D'Alessandro

commenti
Gianluca D'Alessandro
