Precedente / Video F1 | Piola: "Il metodo di Newey vs la paura Ferrari"
Formula 1 Analisi

Video F1 | Ceccarelli: "Leclerc deve essere lasciato in pace"

In questa nuova puntata di Doctor F1 firmata Motorsport.com, Franco Nugnes e il Dottor Riccardo Ceccarelli di Formula Medicine analizzano l'appello di Charles Leclerc: il monegasco, attraverso i propri canali social, chiede ai fan di rispettare la sua privacy evitando appostamenti sotto casa. Forma di forza o debolezza? Sicuramente, sì è superato un limite...

Franco Nugnes
Di:
Co-autore:
Beatrice Frangione
, Featured writer
