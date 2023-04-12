Video F1 | Ceccarelli: "Leclerc deve essere lasciato in pace"
In questa nuova puntata di Doctor F1 firmata Motorsport.com, Franco Nugnes e il Dottor Riccardo Ceccarelli di Formula Medicine analizzano l'appello di Charles Leclerc: il monegasco, attraverso i propri canali social, chiede ai fan di rispettare la sua privacy evitando appostamenti sotto casa. Forma di forza o debolezza? Sicuramente, sì è superato un limite...
