Formula 1 / GP dell'Emilia Romagna Analisi

Video F1 | Ceccarelli: "La Mercedes alza la posta su Hamilton?"

In questo nuovo appuntamento con il Doctor F1 firmato Motorsport.com, Franco Nugnes e il Dottor Riccardo Ceccarelli di Formula Medicine analizzano la Formula 1 in arrivo a Imola. In questi giorni dovrebbero arrivare delle conferme sul futuro di Hamilton…

Franco Nugnes
Di:
Co-autore:
Beatrice Vanin
, Video Editor
