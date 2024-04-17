Tutti i campionati

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registrazione Accedi

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Iscriviti

Edizione

Svizzera
Formula 1 GP della Cina
Analisi

Video F1 | Ceccarelli: "Come reagirà Sainz a un mercato che si chiude?"

L'annuncio del rinnovo di Fernando Alonso con Aston Martin chiude la porta di uno dei top team a cui Carlos Sainz può bussare per il 2025. Le alternative si stanno riducendo: in che modo il futuro ex ferrarista reagirà a questa situazione? Ne parliamo con Franco Nugnes e il Dottor Riccardo Ceccarelli di Formula Medicine.

Franco Nugnes Beatrice Frangione

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

commenti
Articolo precedente F1 | Honda decisa: "Puntiamo al titolo con Aston già nel 2026"
Articolo successivo F1 | Serra fuori dalla Mercedes, si prepara a venire in Ferrari

Top Comments

Non ci sono ancora commenti. Perché non ne scrivi uno?
Franco Nugnes
More from
Franco Nugnes
F1 | Ioverno: "Ferrari pronta per le insidie della gara Sprint"

F1 | Ioverno: "Ferrari pronta per le insidie della gara Sprint"

Formula 1
GP della Cina
F1 | Ioverno: "Ferrari pronta per le insidie della gara Sprint"
F1 | Serra fuori dalla Mercedes, si prepara a venire in Ferrari

F1 | Serra fuori dalla Mercedes, si prepara a venire in Ferrari

Formula 1
GP della Cina
F1 | Serra fuori dalla Mercedes, si prepara a venire in Ferrari
Video | Ceccarelli: "Perchè il pilota maturo può esprimersi al suo meglio?"

Video | Ceccarelli: "Perchè il pilota maturo può esprimersi al suo meglio?"

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally di Monte Carlo
Video | Ceccarelli: "Perchè il pilota maturo può esprimersi al suo meglio?"

Ultime notizie

WEC | Peugeot: "La 9X8 2024 è pronta e veloce. Ma quanto?"

WEC | Peugeot: "La 9X8 2024 è pronta e veloce. Ma quanto?"

WEC WEC
Imola
WEC | Peugeot: "La 9X8 2024 è pronta e veloce. Ma quanto?"
WRC | Pirelli: in Croazia la sfida per i piloti sarà l'aderenza

WRC | Pirelli: in Croazia la sfida per i piloti sarà l'aderenza

WRC WRC
Rally di Croazia
WRC | Pirelli: in Croazia la sfida per i piloti sarà l'aderenza
F1 | Ioverno: "Ferrari pronta per le insidie della gara Sprint"

F1 | Ioverno: "Ferrari pronta per le insidie della gara Sprint"

F1 Formula 1
GP della Cina
F1 | Ioverno: "Ferrari pronta per le insidie della gara Sprint"
Rebecca Clancy nominata caporedattrice di Autosport

Rebecca Clancy nominata caporedattrice di Autosport

Misc Speciale
Rebecca Clancy nominata caporedattrice di Autosport

Contattaci

© 2024 Motorsport Network Tutti i diritti riservati.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registrazione Accedi

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Iscriviti

Edizione

Svizzera