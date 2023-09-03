Video F1 | Bobbi: "Sainz superlativo alla Variante Ascari!"
In questo nuovo video firmato Motorsport.com, Franco Nugnes e Matteo Bobbi analizzano i dati telemetrici offerti dalla qualifica del Gran Premio d'Italia. In esame il giro di Carlos Sainz, confrontato con il tempo ottenuto da Verstappen e da Leclerc. In che modo lo spagnolo ha fatto la differenza?
