Precedente / F1 | Ferrari: a Monza si è scoperto un Sainz grande trascinatore
Formula 1 / GP d'Italia Analisi

Video F1 | Bobbi: "Sainz superlativo alla Variante Ascari!"

In questo nuovo video firmato Motorsport.com, Franco Nugnes e Matteo Bobbi analizzano i dati telemetrici offerti dalla qualifica del Gran Premio d'Italia. In esame il giro di Carlos Sainz, confrontato con il tempo ottenuto da Verstappen e da Leclerc. In che modo lo spagnolo ha fatto la differenza?

Di:
Co-autore:
Beatrice Frangione
, Featured writer
