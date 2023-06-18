Precedente / F1 | 3 posizioni di penalità anche per Hulkenberg in Canada Prossimo / F1 | Sainz: "Sfortunati con la bandiera rossa, eravamo da top 3"
Formula 1 / GP del Canada Analisi

Video F1 | Bobbi: "L'errore di Leclerc pesa nel bilancio Ferrari"

In questo nuovo video firmato Motorsport.com, Franco Nugnes e Matteo Bobbi analizzano i dati della telemetria offerti dalla terza sessione della qualifica del GP del Canada. In esame, il confronto tra Leclerc e Sainz: l'errore del monegasco, però, pesa nel bilancio Ferrari. Scopriamo perché...

Beatrice Frangione
Matteo Bobbi e Franco Nignes
Video F1 | Bobbi: "Max fa in pieno tre curve che Sainz parzializza"

Video F1 | Bobbi: "Verstappen da paura nel terzo settore!"

Video F1 | Bobbi: "L'errore di Leclerc alla stessa velocità della Q2"

F1 | Ferrari: una boccata d'ossigeno, trovata la strada giusta?

Podcast F1 | Chinchero: "Max valore aggiunto, Ferrari, è la svolta?"

Fotogallery F1 | L'appassionante GP del Canada 2023

F1 | Sainz: "Contento del passo, soprattutto sulla gomma media"

