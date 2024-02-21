Tutti i campionati

Formula 1 Test invernali in Bahrain
Analisi

Video F1 | Anteprima: Horner fuori dalla Red Bull a fine mese!

Edizione delle ore 15.00 di F1 Paddock News: è iniziata da un paio d'ore la sessione pomeridiana del primo giorno di test in Bahrain, ma noi stavolta vogliamo darvi una notizia in anteprima che non riguarda ciò che sta succedendo in pista...

Beatrice Vanin
Beatrice Vanin

Watch: ANTEPRIMA: HORNER FUORI dalla Red Bull a fine mese! - F1 Paddock News

Articolo precedente F1 | Williams non cambia: rimane il pull rod 2023 al posteriore
Articolo successivo F1 | Mattia Binotto nuovo consigliere delegato di Texa

Beatrice Vanin
