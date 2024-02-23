Video F1 | Vi sveliamo gli esperimenti Ferrari
Edizione delle ore 12.00 di F1 Paddock News: in Bahrain non mancano le polemiche, soprattutto dal punto di vista tecnico nei confronti di un team; in Ferrari, invece, si portano avanti nuovi esperimenti sulla SF-24...
Watch: VI SVELIAMO gli ESPERIMENTI FERRARI. Racing Bulls SOTTO TIRO per COLPIRE RED BULL - F1 Paddock News
Ultime notizie
Video F1 | Lewis parla già da ferrarista con la tuta Mercedes
F1 | Alonso: "Con questa RB20 abbiamo poche possibilità di vincere"
F1 | Test Bahrain, Giorno 3: Sainz chiude in vetta al mattino
Gallery F1 | Il terzo e ultimo giorno di test in Bahrain
