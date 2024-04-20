Tutti i campionati

Formula 1 GP della Cina
Analisi

Video F1 | D'Alessandro: "McLaren e Ferrari vicine, ma in gara Rossa favorita"

Franco Nugnes e Gianluca D'Alessandro analizzano i dati offerti dalla telemetria delle qualifiche del Gran Premio di Cina. Sotto la lente d'ingrandimento, il confronto tra Leclerc e Norris: cosa dobbiamo aspettarci dalla gara a Shanghai?

Gianluca D'Alessandro Beatrice Vanin
commenti
Non ci sono ancora commenti. Perché non ne scrivi uno?
