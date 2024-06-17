Video | Com'è nata la Formula 1?
Che il primo Gran Premio della storia si corse a Silverstone nel 1950 è cosa ben nota, ma quali sono gli eventi che portarono alla nascita della Formula 1? Scopriamolo insieme in questo nuovo episodio di Storie di Motorsport.
