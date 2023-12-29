Formula 1
Analisi

Video | Chinchero: "Ferrari, poche gocce riempiono un bicchiere vuoto"

Quali insegnamenti ha tratto la Scuderia Ferrari dal 2023? Per la Rossa, la stagione conclusa è rappresentata da un bicchiere quasi vuoto: a riempirlo ci sono solo poche gocce. Ecco l'analisi di Roberto Chinchero.

Roberto Chinchero
