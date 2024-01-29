Formula 1
Analisi

Video | Chinchero: "Ferrari-Leclerc: i retroscena del rinnovo"

Quali motivi si celano dietro il rinnovo di Charles Leclerc con la Scuderia Ferrari? Di questo e molto altro abbiamo parlato nel nuovo appuntamento Q&A firmato Motorsport.com con Beatrice Frangione e Roberto Chinchero.

Roberto Chinchero
Autore Roberto Chinchero
Co-autore Beatrice Frangione
Pubblicato
condividi
commenti
Articolo precedente F1 | Racing Bulls, ecco la ristrutturazione tecnica: arriva Goss
Roberto Chinchero
More from
Roberto Chinchero
F1 | Ferrari: silenzio su Sainz, perché il rinnovo non arriva?

F1 | Ferrari: silenzio su Sainz, perché il rinnovo non arriva?

Formula 1

F1 | Ferrari: silenzio su Sainz, perché il rinnovo non arriva? F1 | Ferrari: silenzio su Sainz, perché il rinnovo non arriva?

F1 | Norris: "Pronto a vincere dei GP, ma per il titolo è presto"

F1 | Norris: "Pronto a vincere dei GP, ma per il titolo è presto"

Formula 1

F1 | Norris: "Pronto a vincere dei GP, ma per il titolo è presto" F1 | Norris: "Pronto a vincere dei GP, ma per il titolo è presto"

Chinchero: "L'errore di Lewis può essere decisivo per il titolo"

Chinchero: "L'errore di Lewis può essere decisivo per il titolo"

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP d'Italia

Chinchero: "L'errore di Lewis può essere decisivo per il titolo" Chinchero: "L'errore di Lewis può essere decisivo per il titolo"

Ultime notizie

F1 | Test Pirelli: Sainz e Leclerc 2 GP con gomme 2025 a Montmelò

F1 | Test Pirelli: Sainz e Leclerc 2 GP con gomme 2025 a Montmelò

F1 Formula 1

F1 | Test Pirelli: Sainz e Leclerc 2 GP con gomme 2025 a Montmelò F1 | Test Pirelli: Sainz e Leclerc 2 GP con gomme 2025 a Montmelò

SBK | Test Portimao: Bulega inarrestabile, suo il Day 1

SBK | Test Portimao: Bulega inarrestabile, suo il Day 1

WSBK WSBK
Test a Portimao

SBK | Test Portimao: Bulega inarrestabile, suo il Day 1 SBK | Test Portimao: Bulega inarrestabile, suo il Day 1

Un primo assaggio della nuova Aston Martin Vantage

Un primo assaggio della nuova Aston Martin Vantage

Auto Prodotto
Motor1.com Italia

Un primo assaggio della nuova Aston Martin Vantage Un primo assaggio della nuova Aston Martin Vantage

Video | Chinchero: "Ferrari-Leclerc: i retroscena del rinnovo"

Video | Chinchero: "Ferrari-Leclerc: i retroscena del rinnovo"

F1 Formula 1

Video | Chinchero: "Ferrari-Leclerc: i retroscena del rinnovo" Video | Chinchero: "Ferrari-Leclerc: i retroscena del rinnovo"

Iscriviti alla nostra newsletter
Socials
L'app di Motorsport.com
Serie
Motorsport Network
Contattaci
© 2024 Motorsport Network. Tutti i diritti riservati.