Formula 1 GP della Cina
Analisi

Video | Ceccarelli: "Leclerc e Sainz non arriveranno a farsi la guerra"

A Shanghai, Leclerc e Sainz hanno avuto delle battaglie dure ma corrette: è improbabile che nel corso della stagione i due piloti Ferrari arrivino a farsi la guerra. Scopriamo perché con Franco Nugnes e il Dottor Riccardo Ceccarelli di Formula Medicine...

Franco Nugnes Beatrice Vanin

