Formula 1 GP dell'Arabia Saudita
Analisi

Video | Ceccarelli: "Bearman ha fatto invecchiare una generazione di piloti?"

Il debutto di Oliver Bearman è il tema che ha maggiormente caratterizzato il fine settimana del Gran Premio dell'Arabia Saudita. Questo giovane ragazzo di 18 anni ha fatto invecchiare una generazione di piloti? Ne parliamo con Franco Nugnes e il Dottor Riccardo Ceccarelli di Formula Medicine in questa puntata di Doctor Motorsport.

Franco Nugnes Beatrice Frangione

Watch: BEARMAN ha fatto INVECCHIARE una GENERAZIONE DI PILOTI? - con Riccardo Ceccarelli

