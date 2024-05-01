Video | Ceccarelli: "Antonelli sulla Williams un'opportunità o un azzardo?"
Franco Nugnes e il Dottor Riccardo Ceccarelli di Formula Medicine analizzano l'aspetto mentale che ha caratterizzato il weekend della MotoGP a Jerez, ma non solo: sotto la lente d'ingrandimento del Doctor Motorsport c'è anche Kimi Antonelli. Per il giovane bolognese un possibile arrivo in Williams può essere un'opportunità o un azzardo?
