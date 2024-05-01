Tutti i campionati

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registrazione Accedi

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Iscriviti

Edizione

Svizzera
Formula 1
Analisi

Video | Ceccarelli: "Antonelli sulla Williams un'opportunità o un azzardo?"

Franco Nugnes e il Dottor Riccardo Ceccarelli di Formula Medicine analizzano l'aspetto mentale che ha caratterizzato il weekend della MotoGP a Jerez, ma non solo: sotto la lente d'ingrandimento del Doctor Motorsport c'è anche Kimi Antonelli. Per il giovane bolognese un possibile arrivo in Williams può essere un'opportunità o un azzardo?

Franco Nugnes Beatrice Frangione

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

commenti
Articolo precedente F1 | Ora è ufficiale: Adrian Newey lascia la Red Bull a fine anno

Top Comments

Non ci sono ancora commenti. Perché non ne scrivi uno?
Franco Nugnes
More from
Franco Nugnes
F1 | Antonelli a Imola impressiona la Mercedes anche con la W13!

F1 | Antonelli a Imola impressiona la Mercedes anche con la W13!

Formula 1
F1 | Antonelli a Imola impressiona la Mercedes anche con la W13!
F1 | Newey esce da Red Bull: atteso l'annuncio ufficiale a Miami

F1 | Newey esce da Red Bull: atteso l'annuncio ufficiale a Miami

Formula 1
GP di Miami
F1 | Newey esce da Red Bull: atteso l'annuncio ufficiale a Miami
Video | Ceccarelli: "Perchè il pilota maturo può esprimersi al suo meglio?"

Video | Ceccarelli: "Perchè il pilota maturo può esprimersi al suo meglio?"

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally di Monte Carlo
Video | Ceccarelli: "Perchè il pilota maturo può esprimersi al suo meglio?"

Ultime notizie

F1 | La Ferrari si veste d'azzurro: ecco la livrea per Miami

F1 | La Ferrari si veste d'azzurro: ecco la livrea per Miami

F1 Formula 1
GP di Miami
F1 | La Ferrari si veste d'azzurro: ecco la livrea per Miami
La Carrera Cup Italia al via a Misano: orari e tv del weekend

La Carrera Cup Italia al via a Misano: orari e tv del weekend

PCCI Carrera Cup Italia
News
La Carrera Cup Italia al via a Misano: orari e tv del weekend
Lotus Emira, come va il motore 2.0 turbo con cambio doppia-frizione

Lotus Emira, come va il motore 2.0 turbo con cambio doppia-frizione

Auto Prodotto
Motor1.com Italia
Lotus Emira, come va il motore 2.0 turbo con cambio doppia-frizione
F1 | Partenza anticipata: ora potranno valutare anche i commissari

F1 | Partenza anticipata: ora potranno valutare anche i commissari

F1 Formula 1
F1 | Partenza anticipata: ora potranno valutare anche i commissari

Contattaci

© 2024 Motorsport Network Tutti i diritti riservati.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registrazione Accedi

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Iscriviti

Edizione

Svizzera