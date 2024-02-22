Tutti i campionati

Formula 1 Test invernali in Bahrain
Analisi

Video | Ancora un tombino! Test interrotti. Danni a Ferrari e Mercedes

Edizione delle ore 12 di F1 Paddock News: la sessione mattutina della seconda giornata dei test pre-stagionali in Bahrain è stata sospesa con un'ora d'anticipo. Il motivo? Un tombino, che ha danneggiato le monoposto di Lewis Hamilton e Charles Leclerc.

Beatrice Frangione
Beatrice Frangione

Watch: ANCORA un TOMBINO! Test interrotti. DANNI a FERRARI e MERCEDES - F1 Paddock News

F1 | Test Bahrain, day 2: Leclerc prima dello stop per il tombino

Beatrice Frangione
