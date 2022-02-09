Precedente / Mattiacci nominato responsabile Global Brand Aston Martin Prossimo / Hamilton vs Verstappen: il primo duello tra Lewis e JosFormula 1 / Presentazione Red Bull Racing Fotogallery
Red Bull RB18: sarà una vettura vincente come queste?
Oggi Red Bull presenta la RB18 di Max Verstappen e Sergio Perez. Sarà una monoposto vincente come quelle che hanno portato gli iridi di Formula 1 a Milton Keynes?
Red Bull Racing RB6 (2010)
1/15
Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Red Bull Racing RB6 (2010)
2/15
Foto di: LAT Images
Red Bull Racing RB6 (2010)
3/15
Foto di: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Red Bull Racing RB7 (2011)
4/15
Foto di: Sutton Motorsport Images
Red Bull Racing RB7 (2011)
5/15
Foto di: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
Red Bull Racing RB7 (2011)
6/15
Foto di: Sutton Motorsport Images
Red Bull Racing RB8 (2012)
7/15
Foto di: Sutton Motorsport Images
Red Bull Racing RB8 (2012)
8/15
Foto di: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
Red Bull Racing RB8 (2012)
9/15
Foto di: LAT Images
Red Bull RB9 (2013)
10/15
Foto di: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Red Bull RB9 (2013)
11/15
Foto di: Sutton Motorsport Images
Red Bull RB9 (2013)
12/15
Foto di: LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
13/15
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B
14/15
Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B
15/15
Foto di: Erik Junius
