Formula 1 / Presentazione Red Bull Racing Fotogallery

Red Bull RB18: sarà una vettura vincente come queste?

Oggi Red Bull presenta la RB18 di Max Verstappen e Sergio Perez. Sarà una monoposto vincente come quelle che hanno portato gli iridi di Formula 1 a Milton Keynes?

Red Bull Racing RB6 (2010)
Red Bull Racing RB6 (2010)
1/15

Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Red Bull Racing RB6 (2010)
Red Bull Racing RB6 (2010)
2/15

Foto di: LAT Images

Red Bull Racing RB6 (2010)
Red Bull Racing RB6 (2010)
3/15

Foto di: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Red Bull Racing RB7 (2011)
Red Bull Racing RB7 (2011)
4/15

Foto di: Sutton Motorsport Images

Red Bull Racing RB7 (2011)
Red Bull Racing RB7 (2011)
5/15

Foto di: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Red Bull Racing RB7 (2011)
Red Bull Racing RB7 (2011)
6/15

Foto di: Sutton Motorsport Images

Red Bull Racing RB8 (2012)
Red Bull Racing RB8 (2012)
7/15

Foto di: Sutton Motorsport Images

Red Bull Racing RB8 (2012)
Red Bull Racing RB8 (2012)
8/15

Foto di: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Red Bull Racing RB8 (2012)
Red Bull Racing RB8 (2012)
9/15

Foto di: LAT Images

Red Bull RB9 (2013)
Red Bull RB9 (2013)
10/15

Foto di: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Red Bull RB9 (2013)
Red Bull RB9 (2013)
11/15

Foto di: Sutton Motorsport Images

Red Bull RB9 (2013)
Red Bull RB9 (2013)
12/15

Foto di: LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
13/15

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B
14/15

Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B
15/15

Foto di: Erik Junius

Redazione Motorsport.com
Di:
