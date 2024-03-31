Podcast F1 | Nigel Mansell, felice come... una Pasqua!
35 anni fa, al suo debutto come pilota Ferrari, Nigel Mansell sale sul gradino più alto del podio del primo appuntamento della stagione del 1989, in Brasile. Ripercorriamo il successo del Leone d’Inghilterra in questo nuovo episodio podcast di Pillole di Motorsport.
