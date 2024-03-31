Tutti i campionati

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registrazione Accedi

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Iscriviti

Edizione

Svizzera
Formula 1
Curiosità

Podcast F1 | Nigel Mansell, felice come... una Pasqua!

35 anni fa, al suo debutto come pilota Ferrari, Nigel Mansell sale sul gradino più alto del podio del primo appuntamento della stagione del 1989, in Brasile. Ripercorriamo il successo del Leone d’Inghilterra in questo nuovo episodio podcast di Pillole di Motorsport.

Beatrice Frangione
Beatrice Frangione
Cover "Pillole di Motorsport"

Cover "Pillole di Motorsport"

Motorsport.com

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

commenti
Articolo precedente F1 | Tsunoda: “La VCARB01 è diversa, si nota da quali marce usiamo”

Top Comments

Non ci sono ancora commenti. Perché non ne scrivi uno?
Beatrice Frangione
More from
Beatrice Frangione
Video F1 | Live Report: a Melbourne torna una Ferrari Smooth Operato(r)

Video F1 | Live Report: a Melbourne torna una Ferrari Smooth Operato(r)

Formula 1
GP d'Australia
Video F1 | Live Report: a Melbourne torna una Ferrari Smooth Operato(r)
F1 | Zak Brown rinnova con McLaren: rimarrà CEO fino al 2030

F1 | Zak Brown rinnova con McLaren: rimarrà CEO fino al 2030

Formula 1
GP d'Australia
F1 | Zak Brown rinnova con McLaren: rimarrà CEO fino al 2030
F1 Stories | Quando "FORCE" non è sinonimo di "forza"

F1 Stories | Quando "FORCE" non è sinonimo di "forza"

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
F1 Stories | Quando "FORCE" non è sinonimo di "forza"

Ultime notizie

L'incredibile ASSETTO della nuova Porsche Panamera (2024)

L'incredibile ASSETTO della nuova Porsche Panamera (2024)

Auto Prodotto
Motor1.com Italia
L'incredibile ASSETTO della nuova Porsche Panamera (2024)
F1 | Norris: “Forse bisognerà attendere il 2026 per battere Red Bull”

F1 | Norris: “Forse bisognerà attendere il 2026 per battere Red Bull”

F1 Formula 1
F1 | Norris: “Forse bisognerà attendere il 2026 per battere Red Bull”
F1 | Alpine: a Suzuka le prime novità per far crescere la A524

F1 | Alpine: a Suzuka le prime novità per far crescere la A524

F1 Formula 1
GP del Giappone
F1 | Alpine: a Suzuka le prime novità per far crescere la A524
FE | Maserati trionfa a Tokyo: una vittoria costruita su un Tridente

FE | Maserati trionfa a Tokyo: una vittoria costruita su un Tridente

FE Formula E
Tokyo ePrix
FE | Maserati trionfa a Tokyo: una vittoria costruita su un Tridente

Contattaci

© 2024 Motorsport Network Tutti i diritti riservati.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registrazione Accedi

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Iscriviti

Edizione

Svizzera