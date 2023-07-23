Precedente / F1 | Leclerc: "SF-23 molto sensibile al vento. Demoralizzato? No"
Podcast F1 | Chinchero: "Non c'è medicina che possa curare questa Ferrari"

In questa nuova puntata podcast firmata Motorsport.com, Roberto Chinchero e Beatrice Frangione analizzano il Gran Premio d'Ungheria. La Ferrari, in Ungheria, raccoglie un'altra delusione: ora, il suo nuovo rivale si chiama McLaren...

Roberto Chinchero
Di:
Co-autore:
Beatrice Frangione
, Featured writer
Cover Podcast Roberto Chinchero

