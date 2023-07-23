Podcast F1 | Chinchero: "Non c'è medicina che possa curare questa Ferrari"
In questa nuova puntata podcast firmata Motorsport.com, Roberto Chinchero e Beatrice Frangione analizzano il Gran Premio d'Ungheria. La Ferrari, in Ungheria, raccoglie un'altra delusione: ora, il suo nuovo rivale si chiama McLaren...
F1 | Ferrari: c'è un vuoto a perdere che è da riempire
F1 | Ferrari: c'è un vuoto a perdere che è da riempire F1 | Ferrari: c'è un vuoto a perdere che è da riempire
Verstappen è l'unico che guida una F1 in un campionato di F2
Verstappen è l'unico che guida una F1 in un campionato di F2 Verstappen è l'unico che guida una F1 in un campionato di F2
Fotogallery F1 | Quanta azione in Ungheria dietro al solito Max
Fotogallery F1 | Quanta azione in Ungheria dietro al solito Max Fotogallery F1 | Quanta azione in Ungheria dietro al solito Max
Vasseur: "Frustrante. Troppi errori e non possiamo permetterceli"
Vasseur: "Frustrante. Troppi errori e non possiamo permetterceli" Vasseur: "Frustrante. Troppi errori e non possiamo permetterceli"
