Precedente / F1 | Test Bahrain, Giorno 2: Zhou in cima davanti a Verstappen Prossimo / F1 | Red Bull già in fuga, ma la Ferrari domani si... carica
Formula 1 / Test in Bahrain Analisi

Podcast F1 | Chinchero: "Ferrari OK con le C1. Mercedes, situazione grave"

In questa puntata podcast firmata Motorsport.com, Roberto Chinchero e Giacomo Rauli analizzano la seconda giornata di test pre stagione in Bahrain. Mentre Red Bull continua a far paura agli avversari, Ferrari fa un passo avanti grazie a una buona correlazione dati . E Mercedes? Il suo non è un buon inizio...

Roberto Chinchero
Di:
Co-autore:
Giacomo Rauli e Beatrice Frangione
Podcast F1 | Chinchero: "Ferrari OK con le C1. Mercedes, situazione grave"

condividi
commenti

F1 | Test Bahrain, Giorno 2: Zhou in cima davanti a Verstappen

F1 | Red Bull già in fuga, ma la Ferrari domani si... carica

Roberto Chinchero More from
Roberto Chinchero
Podcast F1 | Chinchero: "Ferrari, c'è margine. Aston solida sorpresa"

Podcast F1 | Chinchero: "Ferrari, c'è margine. Aston solida sorpresa"

Formula 1
Test in Bahrain

Podcast: Analisi Test Bahrain Day 3 Podcast F1 | Chinchero: "Ferrari, c'è margine. Aston solida sorpresa"

F1 | Leclerc: "SF-23 migliorata, ma non c'è ancora l'equilibrio"

F1 | Leclerc: "SF-23 migliorata, ma non c'è ancora l'equilibrio"

Formula 1
Test in Bahrain

Leclerc: Non c'è ancora l'equilibrio F1 | Leclerc: "SF-23 migliorata, ma non c'è ancora l'equilibrio"

Chinchero: "Il crash? Grande responsabilità di Max"

Chinchero: "Il crash? Grande responsabilità di Max"

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP d'Italia

Podcast: Analisi gara GP d'Italia Chinchero: "Il crash? Grande responsabilità di Max"

Ultime notizie

Podcast F1 | Chinchero: "Ferrari, c'è margine. Aston solida sorpresa"

Podcast F1 | Chinchero: "Ferrari, c'è margine. Aston solida sorpresa"

F1 Formula 1

Podcast F1 | Chinchero: "Ferrari, c'è margine. Aston solida sorpresa" Podcast F1 | Chinchero: "Ferrari, c'è margine. Aston solida sorpresa"

F1 | Test Bahrain, Giorno 3: l'ultimo acuto è di Perez

F1 | Test Bahrain, Giorno 3: l'ultimo acuto è di Perez

F1 Formula 1

F1 | Test Bahrain, Giorno 3: l'ultimo acuto è di Perez F1 | Test Bahrain, Giorno 3: l'ultimo acuto è di Perez

Video F1 | Piola: "La nuova ala Ferrari per ora resta un mistero"

Video F1 | Piola: "La nuova ala Ferrari per ora resta un mistero"

F1 Formula 1

Video F1 | Piola: "La nuova ala Ferrari per ora resta un mistero" Video F1 | Piola: "La nuova ala Ferrari per ora resta un mistero"

Formula E | Rimonta e trionfo in volata per Da Costa in Sudafrica

Formula E | Rimonta e trionfo in volata per Da Costa in Sudafrica

FE Formula E

Formula E | Rimonta e trionfo in volata per Da Costa in Sudafrica Formula E | Rimonta e trionfo in volata per Da Costa in Sudafrica

Iscriviti alla nostra newsletter
Socials
L'app di Motorsport.com
Serie
Motorsport Network
Contattaci
© 2023 Motorsport Network. Tutti i diritti riservati.