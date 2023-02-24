Podcast F1 | Chinchero: "Ferrari OK con le C1. Mercedes, situazione grave"
In questa puntata podcast firmata Motorsport.com, Roberto Chinchero e Giacomo Rauli analizzano la seconda giornata di test pre stagione in Bahrain. Mentre Red Bull continua a far paura agli avversari, Ferrari fa un passo avanti grazie a una buona correlazione dati . E Mercedes? Il suo non è un buon inizio...
F1 | Test Bahrain, Giorno 2: Zhou in cima davanti a Verstappen
F1 | Red Bull già in fuga, ma la Ferrari domani si... carica
Podcast F1 | Chinchero: "Ferrari, c'è margine. Aston solida sorpresa"
F1 | Test Bahrain, Giorno 3: l'ultimo acuto è di Perez
Video F1 | Piola: "La nuova ala Ferrari per ora resta un mistero"
Formula E | Rimonta e trionfo in volata per Da Costa in Sudafrica
