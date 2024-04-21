Tutti i campionati

Formula 1 GP della Cina
Fotogallery

Gallery F1 | Verstappen trionfa nel ritorno in Cina dopo 5 anni

Ecco le immagini più belle del Gran Premio della Cina, rientrato nel calendario della Formula 1 dopo quattro anni d'assenza a causa della pandemia del COVID-19, che si è concluso con il successo della Red Bull di Max Verstappen.

Matteo Nugnes
Matteo Nugnes
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
I commissari rimuovono dal circuito l'auto ritirata di Valtteri Bottas, la Sauber C44 di Kick, che si è ritirata.
I commissari rimuovono la vettura di Valtteri Bottas, la Sauber C44 di Kick, dal circuito
Valtteri Bottas, Kick Sauber C44,
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, lotta con Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, 1° posizione, prende la bandiera a scacchi al traguardo
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24, effettua una sosta ai box
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Lando Norris, McLaren
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24 Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
La Mercedes AMG Safety Car Max Verstappen, la Red Bull Racing RB20 e il resto dello schieramento
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, si scontra con Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20
Logan Sargeant, Williams FW46 Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, si scontra con Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, si scontra con Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38 Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24 and George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, entra ai box per un pit stop
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, entra ai box per un pit stop
La safety car Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24, Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24, Valtteri Bottas, Kick Sauber C44
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, entra ai box per un pit stop
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24, effettua una sosta ai box
I commissari rimuovono la vettura di Valtteri Bottas, Kick Sauber C44, dal circuito
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24, Zhou Guanyu, Kick Sauber C44
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24, Zhou Guanyu, Kick Sauber C44, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, Zhou Guanyu, Kick Sauber C44
Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, in griglia di partenza
I meccanici di Aston Martin portano l'auto di Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24, sulla griglia di partenza.
Alex Albon, Williams FW46, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24 Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1° posizione, solleva il trofeo per festeggiare
Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, 2a posizione, sul podio
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1a posizione, Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, 2a posizione, parlano in Parc Ferme
Zhou Guanyu, pilota del Team F1 Kick Sauber, si commuove sulla griglia di partenza dopo la gara
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 3° posizione, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1° posizione, si congratulano a vicenda in Parco Chiuso
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1° posizione, festeggia all'arrivo in Parco Chiuso
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 3ª posizione, solleva il trofeo
Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, 2a posizione, sul podio
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, con Mark Slade, ingegnere di gara, Haas F1 Team, sulla griglia di partenza
Daniel Ricciardo, Visa Cash App RB F1 Team, in griglia di partenza
Lewis Hamilton, Squadra Mercedes-AMG F1
Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, 2° posizione, festeggia con la sua squadra all'arrivo in Parco Chiuso
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1° posizione, festeggia all'arrivo in Parco Chiuso
Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, 2ª posizione, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1ª posizione, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 3ª posizione, Paul Monaghan, ingegnere capo, Red Bull Racing, sul podio
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 3a posizione, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1a posizione, Paul Monaghan, ingegnere capo, Red Bull Racing, festeggia sul podio con lo Champagne
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1° posizione, solleva il trofeo dei vincitori
Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, 2° posizione, festeggia con la squadra
Foto di squadra McLaren per celebrare il secondo posto di Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 3° posizione, Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, 2° posizione, festeggiano sul podio con lo Champagne
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1° posizione, festeggia all'arrivo in Parco Chiuso
Zhou Guanyu, pilota del Team F1 Kick Sauber, si commuove sulla griglia di partenza dopo la gara
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1° posizione, festeggia in parco chiuso
I membri del team McLaren festeggiano appesi al muretto dei box, mentre Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, 2° posizione, termina la gara
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20, 3° posizione, prende la bandiera a scacchi al traguardo
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, 2° posizione, prende la bandiera a scacchi al traguardo
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20, 3° posizione, si ferma in Parc Ferme
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1° posizione, festeggia in parco chiuso
George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, saluta la folla durante l'introduzione dei piloti
Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, durante l'introduzione dei piloti
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20 Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24, Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24
Alex Albon, Williams FW46, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524
Valtteri Bottas, Sauber F1
Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20 Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
Articolo precedente

Matteo Nugnes
