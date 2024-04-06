Tutti i campionati

Formula 1 GP del Giappone
Fotogallery

Gallery F1 | Verstappen colleziona pole, è primo anche a Suzuka

Ecco le foto più belle delle Qualifiche del Gran Premio del Giappone 2024 di Formula 1, con la pole conquistata ancora una volta da Max Verstappen davanti al compagno di casacca Sergio Perez.

Redazione Motorsport.com
Redazione Motorsport.com
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, festeggia al Parco delle Ferme dopo aver ottenuto la pole position
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Il poleman Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, riceve il premio Pirelli Pole Position da Jean Alesi
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Il poleman Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, riceve il premio Pirelli Pole Position da Jean Alesi
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
Pole man Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24
Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
Alex Albon, Williams FW46
Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524
Pole man Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Zhou Guanyu, Kick Sauber C44
Valtteri Bottas, Kick Sauber C44
Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
Alex Albon, Williams FW46
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524
L'uomo della pole Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, festeggia in parco chiuso
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
L'uomo della pole Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, pole man Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24
Tribuna Grande
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20, pole man Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, si congratula con l'uomo della pole Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
Zhou Guanyu, Kick Sauber C44
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20, Alex Albon, Williams FW46
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Zhou Guanyu, Kick Sauber C44
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Pierre Gasly, Alpino A524
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20
