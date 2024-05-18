Tutti i campionati

Formula 1 GP dell'Emilia Romagna
Fotogallery

Gallery F1 | Verstappen ancora da record nelle qualifiche a Imola

Le immagini della qualifica di Imola, dove Max Verstappen firma l'ottava pole position consecutiva ed eguaglia Ayrton Senna. Grande prova di forza delle McLaren, con Oscar Piastri in prima fila, ma poi penalizzato. Leclerc è terzo e Sainz quarto.

Redazione Motorsport.com
Redazione Motorsport.com
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
L'uomo della pole Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, festeggia in parco chiuso
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, escono dalla corsia dei box
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, lascia la corsia dei box
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38,l Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, in uscita dalla pit lane
Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, escono dalla pit lane
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, esce dal garage davanti a Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, nella corsia dei box
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20, nella corsia dei box
Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524, fuori dalla corsia dei box
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, ai box
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24, ai box
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24, viene spinto a rientrare nel garage
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24, nella corsia dei box
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, esce dal garage
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, rientra in garage
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, rientra in garage
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Pierre Gasly, Alpino A524
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, esce dal garage
Lance Stroll, Squadra Aston Martin F1
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, fuori dai box
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, nella corsia dei box
Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, in Parc Ferme after Qualifying
Joshua Zirkzee, Bologna FC, consegna a Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, il premio Pirelli per la Pole Position
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, in Parco Chiuso dopo le qualifiche
Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, si confronta con l'uomo della pole Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, in parco chiuso.
Il poleman Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, parlano in parco chiuso dopo le qualifiche
L'uomo della pole Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, con Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, in Parc Ferme
Il calciatore del Bologna FC Joshua Zirkzee consegna a Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, il premio Pirelli per la Pole Position
Il calciatore del Bologna FC Joshua Zirkzee consegna a Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, il premio Pirelli per la Pole Position
L'uomo della pole Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, in Parc Ferme
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team, inf Parc Ferme
Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, in Parc Ferme dopo le qualifiche
Il poleman Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, parlano in parco chiuso dopo le qualifiche
Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, debriefs with Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, in Parc Ferme
Daniel Ricciardo, Visa Cash App RB F1 Team, saluta i fan dal Parc Ferme dopo le qualifiche
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24, Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, in uscita dalla corsia dei box
Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, esce dai box
Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, festeggia il suo secondo posto in Parc Ferme
Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, in Parc Ferme
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team, in Parc Ferme dopo le qualifiche
Il calciatore del Bologna FC Joshua Zirkzee consegna a Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, il premio Pirelli per la Pole Position
L'uomo della pole Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, e Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, si congratulano a vicenda in Parco Chiuso dopo le qualifiche
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, in Parco Chiuso dopo le qualifiche
Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, in Parco Chiuso dopo le qualifiche
Daniel Ricciardo, Visa Cash App RB F1 Team, in Parc Ferme dopo le qualifiche
Il team McLaren applaude gli sforzi dei suoi piloti al termine delle qualifiche
Il poleman Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, parlano in parco chiuso dopo le qualifiche
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
I tifosi sventolano una bandiera Ferrari in tribuna
Meccanici al lavoro sulla vettura di Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, nella corsia dei box
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, nella corsia dei box
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, esce dal garage
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, esce dal garage
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, indossa il casco in garage
Lando Norris, Squadra McLaren F1, nel paddock
Ala posteriore McLaren MCL38
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
90

commenti
Articolo precedente F1 | Piastri penalizzato per impeding. Seconda fila tutta Ferrari
Articolo successivo F1 | Ferrari: più indietro del previsto, ma non lontani

