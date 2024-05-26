Tutti i campionati

Edizione

Svizzera
Formula 1 GP di Monaco
Fotogallery

Gallery F1 | Monaco si tinge di rosso: Leclerc domina nel Principato

Il pilota Ferrari riesce a conquistare il GP di casa per la prima volta in carriera al termine di una gara in gestione, segnata da una bandiera rossa al primo giro.

Beatrice Vanin
Beatrice Vanin
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates on the podium
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1° posizione, John Elkann, Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 3° posizione, Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal e Direttore Generale, Scuderia Ferrari, scattano una foto in Parco Chiuso
Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, 2° posizione, festeggia all'arrivo in Parco Chiuso
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1° posizione, Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 3° posizione, si congratulano a vicenda in Parco Chiuso
Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, 2° posizione, festeggia all'arrivo in Parco Chiuso
I membri della squadra Ferrari e i tifosi festeggiano al termine della gara
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24
Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Pierre Gasly, Alpino A524
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, Logan Sargeant, Williams FW46
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber C44
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, il resto dello schieramento alla partenza
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24, Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24, Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber C44, nel giro inaugurale
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, Alex Albon, Williams FW46, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24, alla partenza
Accidente Alpine en Mónaco
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, Alex Albon, Williams FW46.
I commissari sventolano le bandiere rosse dopo un incidente al primo giro
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, il resto dello schieramento alla ripartenza
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, dopo l'incidente del primo giro
I commissari rimuovono la vettura danneggiata di Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20, dopo l'incidente del primo giro
Ambulanza e commissari di percorso sulla scena dell'incidente del giro iniziale
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, nel corso del giro inaugurale
Incidente a Monaco
Lewis Hamilton, Squadra Mercedes-AMG F1
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1° posizione, festeggia sul podio
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, 1° posizione, festeggia all'arrivo in Parco Chiuso
Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, terzo classificato, festeggia con Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal e Direttore Generale della Scuderia Ferrari, al Parco Chiuso.
Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, 2° posizione, festeggia sul podio
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Alex Albon, Williams FW46
Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team, nell'auto medica dopo l'incidente del primo giro
I commissari rimuovono l'auto di Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20, dal circuito dopo un incidente nel giro iniziale
43

Articolo precedente F1 | Vasseur: "Weekend perfetto, Leclerc e il team lo meritano"

Beatrice Vanin
© 2024 Motorsport Network

