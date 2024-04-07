Tutti i campionati

Formula 1 GP del Giappone
Fotogallery

Gallery F1 | Lo spettacolo del GP del Giappone tra i ciliegi in fiore

Oggi è andato in scena il Gran Premio del Giappone, quarto appuntamento del Mondiale 2024 di Formula 1. Ecco la selezione delle foto più belle.

Giacomo Rauli
Giacomo Rauli
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524 Logan Sargeant, Williams FW46
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15 Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24 e George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Logan Sargeant, Williams FW46, si scontra con Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24, Zhou Guanyu, Kick Sauber C44
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, lotta con Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, si scontra con Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, alla partenza della gara
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38 e il resto dello schieramento alla partenza della gara
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
I commissari rimuovono la vettura danneggiata di Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, dal circuito
George Russell e Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Yuki Tsunoda RB F1
Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1
Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01 e Alex Albon, Williams Racing, si schiantano mentre Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24, si rimette in gioco.
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24 Valtteri Bottas, Kick Sauber C44 e Logan Sargeant, Williams FW46
Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, ai box dopo un pit-stop
I commissari assistono dopo un incidente alla partenza tra Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, e Alex Albon, Williams FW46
Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, Alex Albon, Williams FW46, cadono nel corso del primo giro.
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, Valtteri Bottas, Kick Sauber C44, Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24
Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24, Zhou Guanyu, Kick Sauber C44
Le auto di Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, e Alex Albon, Williams FW46, nella barriera di pneumatici dopo l'incidente del primo giro.
Le auto di Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, e Alex Albon, Williams FW46, nella barriera di pneumatici dopo l'incidente del primo giro.
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, lotta con Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, mentre Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, lotta con Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, il resto dello schieramento in trasferta
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524, Valtteri Bottas, Kick Sauber C44
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24 George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24 Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Valtteri Bottas, Kick Sauber C44, alla ripartenza
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, il resto dello schieramento per la ripartenza
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, il resto dello schieramento per la ripartenza
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24, Valtteri Bottas, Kick Sauber C44, il resto dello schieramento nel giro iniziale
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24 Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, in griglia di partenza
Peter Bonnington, ingegnere di gara senior del team Mercedes-AMG F1
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 2° posizione, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1° posizione, Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 3° posizione, sul podio
Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 3ª posizione, arriva sul podio
Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 3ª posizione, festeggia con la sua squadra al Parco delle Ferme
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1a posizione, Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 3a posizione, debrief in Parco Chiuso
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team, Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, commentano il dopo gara
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1° posizione, festeggia in parco chiuso
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 2° posizione, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1° posizione, Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 3° posizione, sul podio
Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 3° posizione, versa champagne su Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1° posizione
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 2a posizione, abbraccia Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, durante i festeggiamenti in Parco chiuso.
Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 3rd position
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1° posizione, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 2° posizione
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1a posizione
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1° posizione, solleva il trofeo per festeggiare
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1° posizione, e Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 2° posizione, lasciano il podio con i loro trofei
Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 3° posto, solleva il trofeo per festeggiare
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 2a posizione, e Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1a posizione, posano per una foto insieme in Parco delle Ferme
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 2ª posizione, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1ª posizione, Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 3ª posizione, festeggiano con lo champagne sul podio
commenti
Giacomo Rauli
