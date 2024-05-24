Gallery F1 | Leclerc brilla nel venerdì monegasco
Diamo un'occhiata alle immagini più belle del venerdì del Gran Premio di Monaco. A sorpresa, le Mercedes si piazzano al primo e al terzo posto al termine della prima sessione di prove, mentre le FP2 si tingono di rosso grazie al pilota di casa Charles Leclerc.
