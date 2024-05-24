Tutti i campionati

Formula 1 GP di Monaco
Gallery F1 | Leclerc brilla nel venerdì monegasco

Diamo un'occhiata alle immagini più belle del venerdì del Gran Premio di Monaco. A sorpresa, le Mercedes si piazzano al primo e al terzo posto al termine della prima sessione di prove, mentre le FP2 si tingono di rosso grazie al pilota di casa Charles Leclerc.

Beatrice Vanin
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Zhou Guanyu, Team Stake F1 Kick Sauber C44
Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Logan Sargeant, Williams FW46
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, effettua un pit stop durante le FP1
Toto Wolff, Team Principal e CEO di Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, Mark Webber guardano il passaggio di Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, che si è fermato per un paio di minuti.
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, in pit lane
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24
Valtteri Bottas, Team Stake F1 Kick Sauber C44
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, nella corsia dei box
Un commissario sventola la bandiera verde all'avvicinarsi di Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, ai box durante le FP1
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Lewis Hamilton, Squadra Mercedes-AMG F1
I fotografi prendono di mira Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, ai box durante le FP1
Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, lascia il garage
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Toto Wolff, Team Principal e CEO di Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, guarda Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, uscire dalla Chicane della Piscina
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Pierre Gasly, Alpino A524
Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber C44, è tornato al garage
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20
Alex Albon, Williams FW46
