Tutti i campionati

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registrazione Accedi

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Iscriviti

Edizione

Svizzera
Formula 1 GP del Bahrain
Fotogallery

Gallery F1 | Le incerte e avvincenti qualifiche del GP del Bahrain

Questo pomeriggio sono andate in scena le qualifiche del Gran Premio del Bahrain, a Sakhir, primo appuntamento del Mondiale 2024 di F1. Ecco la selezione delle foto più belle.

Giacomo Rauli
Giacomo Rauli
Zhou Guanyu, Team Stake F1 Kick Sauber C44

Zhou Guanyu, Team Stake F1 Kick Sauber C44

Foto di: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

L'uomo della pole Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, parcheggia la sua auto nel Parco delle Ferme dopo le qualifiche

L'uomo della pole Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, parcheggia la sua auto nel Parco delle Ferme dopo le qualifiche

Foto di: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team, in Parc Ferme dopo le qualifiche

Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team, in Parc Ferme dopo le qualifiche

Foto di: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 nella corsia dei box

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 nella corsia dei box

Foto di: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

L'uomo della pole Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

L'uomo della pole Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Foto di: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Casco di George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team

Casco di George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team

Foto di: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Pole Man Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Mohammed bin Sulayem, Presidente, FIA

Pole Man Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Mohammed bin Sulayem, Presidente, FIA

Foto di: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Squadra Mercedes-AMG F1

George Russell, Squadra Mercedes-AMG F1

Foto di: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Meccanici e ingegneri nel garage con Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber C44

Meccanici e ingegneri nel garage con Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber C44

Foto di: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Il casco del pole man Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Il casco del pole man Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Foto di: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Pole man Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, secondo Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, terzo George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team.

Pole man Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, secondo Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, terzo George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team.

Foto di: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, riceve il premio Pirelli per la pole position da DJ Zedd

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, riceve il premio Pirelli per la pole position da DJ Zedd

Foto di: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, parla con George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team

Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, parla con George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team

Foto di: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team

Foto di: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team

Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

L'uomo della pole Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

L'uomo della pole Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Foto di: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Le scintille volano da Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Le scintille volano da Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Foto di: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Foto di: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15

Foto di: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Squadra Mercedes-AMG F1

George Russell, Squadra Mercedes-AMG F1

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

L'uomo della pole Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, in Parc Ferme

L'uomo della pole Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, in Parc Ferme

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24

Foto di: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38

Foto di: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24, supera gli ingegneri dell'Aston Martin F1 Team sul muretto dei box

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24, supera gli ingegneri dell'Aston Martin F1 Team sul muretto dei box

Foto di: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Foto di: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24

Foto di: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24

Foto di: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, riceve un cinque da sua figlia Laura

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, riceve un cinque da sua figlia Laura

Foto di: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

I meccanici del team Haas F1 spingono la vettura di Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24

I meccanici del team Haas F1 spingono la vettura di Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24

Foto di: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, viene intervistato dopo le qualifiche

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, viene intervistato dopo le qualifiche

Foto di: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, l'uomo della pole Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, parlano nella conferenza stampa post-qualifiche

Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, l'uomo della pole Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, parlano nella conferenza stampa post-qualifiche

Foto di: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, l'uomo della pole Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, nella conferenza stampa post qualifiche

Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, l'uomo della pole Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, nella conferenza stampa post qualifiche

Foto di: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari

Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari

Foto di: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Il casco di Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, in Parc Ferme dopo le qualifiche

Il casco di Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, in Parc Ferme dopo le qualifiche

Foto di: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, parlano in Parco Chiuso dopo le qualifiche

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, parlano in Parco Chiuso dopo le qualifiche

Foto di: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, parlano in Parco Chiuso dopo le qualifiche

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, parlano in Parco Chiuso dopo le qualifiche

Foto di: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

L'uomo della pole Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, si congratula con Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, in Parco Chiuso dopo le qualifiche

L'uomo della pole Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, si congratula con Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, in Parco Chiuso dopo le qualifiche

Foto di: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Pole man Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team

Pole man Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team

Foto di: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Squadra Mercedes-AMG F1

George Russell, Squadra Mercedes-AMG F1

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, viene intervistato dopo le qualifiche

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, viene intervistato dopo le qualifiche

Foto di: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, viene intervistato dopo le qualifiche

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, viene intervistato dopo le qualifiche

Foto di: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, viene intervistato dopo le qualifiche

Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, viene intervistato dopo le qualifiche

Foto di: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

43

Gallery: Gallery F1 | Le avvincenti e incerte qualifiche del Gp del Bahrain

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

commenti
Articolo precedente F1 | Sainz: "Buona qualifica, ma la Q3 non è andata perfettamente"
Articolo successivo F1 | Leclerc poteva battere Max in qualifica, ma la gara è un'incognita

Top Comments

Non ci sono ancora commenti. Perché non ne scrivi uno?
Giacomo Rauli
More from
Giacomo Rauli
Gallery F1 | Le prime scintille del 2024 al GP del Bahrain

Gallery F1 | Le prime scintille del 2024 al GP del Bahrain

Formula 1
GP del Bahrain

Gallery F1 | Le prime scintille del 2024 al GP del Bahrain Gallery F1 | Le prime scintille del 2024 al GP del Bahrain

F1 | Vasseur: "Se svilupperemo bene come nel 2023, lotteremo con Red Bull"

F1 | Vasseur: "Se svilupperemo bene come nel 2023, lotteremo con Red Bull"

Formula 1
GP del Bahrain

F1 | Vasseur: "Se svilupperemo bene come nel 2023, lotteremo con Red Bull" F1 | Vasseur: "Se svilupperemo bene come nel 2023, lotteremo con Red Bull"

Le migliori gare del 2021: a Silverstone il Big Bang tra Lewis e Max

Le migliori gare del 2021: a Silverstone il Big Bang tra Lewis e Max

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Le migliori gare del 2021: a Silverstone il Big Bang tra Lewis e Max Le migliori gare del 2021: a Silverstone il Big Bang tra Lewis e Max

Ultime notizie

F1 | Ferrari SF-24 sfrenata, ma non come la vorrebbe Leclerc

F1 | Ferrari SF-24 sfrenata, ma non come la vorrebbe Leclerc

F1 Formula 1
GP del Bahrain

F1 | Ferrari SF-24 sfrenata, ma non come la vorrebbe Leclerc F1 | Ferrari SF-24 sfrenata, ma non come la vorrebbe Leclerc

F1 | Verstappen, pilota di un'altra galassia, nasconde la RB20

F1 | Verstappen, pilota di un'altra galassia, nasconde la RB20

F1 Formula 1
GP del Bahrain

F1 | Verstappen, pilota di un'altra galassia, nasconde la RB20 F1 | Verstappen, pilota di un'altra galassia, nasconde la RB20

F1 | Wolff: "Persi 5 decimi al giro per la PU surriscaldata"

F1 | Wolff: "Persi 5 decimi al giro per la PU surriscaldata"

F1 Formula 1
GP del Bahrain

F1 | Wolff: "Persi 5 decimi al giro per la PU surriscaldata" F1 | Wolff: "Persi 5 decimi al giro per la PU surriscaldata"

WEC | 1812 Km del Qatar: Porsche domina con tripletta, Ferrari 5a

WEC | 1812 Km del Qatar: Porsche domina con tripletta, Ferrari 5a

WEC WEC
Lusail

WEC | 1812 Km del Qatar: Porsche domina con tripletta, Ferrari 5a WEC | 1812 Km del Qatar: Porsche domina con tripletta, Ferrari 5a

Contattaci

© 2024 Motorsport Network Tutti i diritti riservati.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registrazione Accedi

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Iscriviti

Edizione

Svizzera