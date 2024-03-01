Gallery F1 | Le incerte e avvincenti qualifiche del GP del Bahrain
Questo pomeriggio sono andate in scena le qualifiche del Gran Premio del Bahrain, a Sakhir, primo appuntamento del Mondiale 2024 di F1. Ecco la selezione delle foto più belle.
Zhou Guanyu, Team Stake F1 Kick Sauber C44
Foto di: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
L'uomo della pole Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, parcheggia la sua auto nel Parco delle Ferme dopo le qualifiche
Foto di: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team, in Parc Ferme dopo le qualifiche
Foto di: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 nella corsia dei box
Foto di: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
L'uomo della pole Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Foto di: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Casco di George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
Foto di: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Pole Man Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Mohammed bin Sulayem, Presidente, FIA
Foto di: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Squadra Mercedes-AMG F1
Foto di: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Meccanici e ingegneri nel garage con Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber C44
Foto di: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Il casco del pole man Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Foto di: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Pole man Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, secondo Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, terzo George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team.
Foto di: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, riceve il premio Pirelli per la pole position da DJ Zedd
Foto di: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, parla con George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
Foto di: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team
Foto di: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
L'uomo della pole Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Foto di: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Le scintille volano da Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Foto di: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Foto di: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Foto di: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Squadra Mercedes-AMG F1
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
L'uomo della pole Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, in Parc Ferme
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24
Foto di: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Foto di: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24, supera gli ingegneri dell'Aston Martin F1 Team sul muretto dei box
Foto di: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Foto di: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
Foto di: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Foto di: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, riceve un cinque da sua figlia Laura
Foto di: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
I meccanici del team Haas F1 spingono la vettura di Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24
Foto di: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, viene intervistato dopo le qualifiche
Foto di: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, l'uomo della pole Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, parlano nella conferenza stampa post-qualifiche
Foto di: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, l'uomo della pole Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, nella conferenza stampa post qualifiche
Foto di: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari
Foto di: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Il casco di Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, in Parc Ferme dopo le qualifiche
Foto di: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, parlano in Parco Chiuso dopo le qualifiche
Foto di: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, parlano in Parco Chiuso dopo le qualifiche
Foto di: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
L'uomo della pole Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, si congratula con Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, in Parco Chiuso dopo le qualifiche
Foto di: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Pole man Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
Foto di: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Squadra Mercedes-AMG F1
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, viene intervistato dopo le qualifiche
Foto di: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, viene intervistato dopo le qualifiche
Foto di: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, viene intervistato dopo le qualifiche
Foto di: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
