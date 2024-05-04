Tutti i campionati

Formula 1 GP di Miami
Gallery F1 | La "rovente" Sprint Qualifying di Miami

Ecco le immagini più belle della Sprint Qualifying del Gran Premio di Miami di Formula 1, che si è conclusa con il l'ennesima pole position di Max Verstappen davanti alla Ferrari di Charles Leclerc.

Matteo Nugnes
Matteo Nugnes
Upd:
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20
George Russell, Squadra Mercedes-AMG F1
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin F1 Team, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, in Parc Ferme dopo le qualifiche Sprint
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Lance Stroll, squadra Aston Martin F1
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, Sergio Busquets, calciatore professionista dell'Inter Miami
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, supera Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Helmut Marko, Consulente, Red Bull Racing, Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Lewis Hamilton, Squadra Mercedes-AMG F1
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, riceve il premio per la Pole Sprint
Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, in Parc Ferme dopo le qualifiche Sprint
Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, in Parco Chiuso dopo le qualifiche della Sprint
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24
Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
Alex Albon, Williams FW46
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Lance Stroll, squadra Aston Martin F1
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, supera Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Alex Albon, Williams FW46
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24
Alex Albon, Williams FW46
Zhou Guanyu, Team Stake F1 Kick Sauber C44
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
L'equipaggio dei box Aston Martin esegue un pit-stop
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Logan Sargeant, Williams FW46
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, in Parco Chiuso dopo le qualifiche Sprint
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24
Zhou Guanyu, Team Stake F1 Kick Sauber C44
67

