Gallery F1 | La "rovente" Sprint Qualifying di Miami
Ecco le immagini più belle della Sprint Qualifying del Gran Premio di Miami di Formula 1, che si è conclusa con il l'ennesima pole position di Max Verstappen davanti alla Ferrari di Charles Leclerc.
F1 | Max punta a vincere: "RB20 migliorata, ora è più prevedibile"
F1 | Vasseur: "C'è rammarico, volevamo la pole. Domani fondamentale il DRS"
F1 | Sainz: "Qualifica complessa, ma parto terzo dal lato pulito"
F1 | Leclerc: "Beffato dal surriscaldamento gomme. Il passo però c'è"
