Formula 1 GP di Monaco
Fotogallery

Gallery F1 | La pole di Leclerc infiamma Monaco

Le qualifiche del GP di Monaco hanno tenuto tutti con il fiato sospeso, per poi concludersi con un'incredibile pole position per il pilota di casa. Verstappen sbaglia, partirà sesto.

Beatrice Vanin
Beatrice Vanin
Il poleman Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari
Il poleman Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, festeggia all'arrivo in Parco Chiuso
Il poleman Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, festeggia con la sua squadra
Top three Qualifiers Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, pole man Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari
Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, in the garage
Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
Alex Albon, Williams FW46
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
Pierre Gasly, Alpino A524
Il poleman Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, parlano in Parco Chiuso dopo le qualifiche
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Valtteri Bottas, Team Stake F1 Kick Sauber C44
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, in coda per lasciare i box
Pierre Gasly, Alpino A524
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Alex Albon, Williams FW46
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20
commenti
Articolo precedente F1 | Ferrari: Leclerc aspetta solo la vittoria per festeggiare

