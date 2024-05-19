Tutti i campionati

Formula 1 GP dell'Emilia Romagna
Gallery F1 | La lotta a 3 che ha infiammato il GP dell'Emilia Romagna

All'Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari di Imola si è tenuto il Gran Premio del Made in Italy e dell'Emilia Romagna. Ecco gli scatti più belli della gara.

Giacomo Rauli
Giacomo Rauli
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, il resto dello schieramento al via
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
I tifosi che sostengono la Scuderia Ferrari assistono alla sfilata dei piloti
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1° posizione, festeggia con il suo team all'arrivo in Parco Chiuso
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1a posizione, Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 3a posizione, colloquio in Parco Chiuso
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1° posizione, festeggia all'arrivo in Parco Chiuso
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, 1° posizione, prende la bandiera a scacchi
Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, 2a posizione, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1a posizione, parlano in Parco Chiuso
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
GN8srS9W4AASjfg
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20, esce di pista nella ghiaia
Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24, Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, ai box dopo un pit stop
Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, entra in pit lane per il pit stop
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20, Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, ai box dopo un pit stop
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, il resto dello schieramento al via
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, il resto dello schieramento al via
Alex Albon, Williams FW46, in un giro di ricognizione
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, arriva in griglia di partenza
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, 2a posizione, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1a posizione, festeggiano all'arrivo in Parco Chiuso
Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, 2ª posizione, Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 3ª posizione, parlano in Parco Chiuso
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1° posizione, festeggia all'arrivo in Parco Chiuso
Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, 2° posizione, sul podio con il suo trofeo
Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, 2° posizione, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1° posizione, Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 3° posizione, il delegato del trofeo Red Bull sul podio
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1° posizione, festeggia all'arrivo in Parco Chiuso
Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, 2° posizione, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1° posizione, Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 3° posizione, sul podio
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1° posizione, festeggia con il suo team all'arrivo in Parco Chiuso
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1° posizione, sul podio con lo Champagne
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 3rd position, Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, in Parc Ferme
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1° classificato, riceve la medaglia di vincitore della FIA da Stefano Domenicali, Amministratore Delegato del Gruppo Formula Uno.
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 3a posizione, beve champagne sul podio
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 3° posizione, festeggia sul podio
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1° posizione, festeggia sul podio
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 3a posizione, il delegato del trofeo Red Bull sul podio
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1° posizione, solleva il trofeo
Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, 2° posizione, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1° posizione, Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 3° posizione, festeggiano con lo champagne sul podio
Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, 2a posizione, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1a posizione, Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 3a posizione, salgono sul podio per la cerimonia del podio.
