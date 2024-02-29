Tutti i campionati

Formula 1 GP del Bahrain
Fotogallery

Gallery F1 | Il primo giorno di scuola a Sakhir con le Libere

Ecco la selezione delle foto più belle dei primi due turni di prove libere a Sakhir, sede del Gran Premio del Bahrain, primo appuntamento del Mondiale 2024 di F1.

Giacomo Rauli
Giacomo Rauli
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24

Foto di: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38

Foto di: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15

Foto di: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24

Foto di: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, Alpino A524

Pierre Gasly, Alpino A524

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24

Foto di: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01

Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01

Foto di: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20

Foto di: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Foto di: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15

Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15

Foto di: Mark Sutton

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15

Foto di: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524

Foto di: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24

Foto di: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15

Foto di: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24

Foto di: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, Alpino A524

Pierre Gasly, Alpino A524

Foto di: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, nella corsia dei box

Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, nella corsia dei box

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15

Foto di: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24

Foto di: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38

Foto di: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20

Foto di: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Foto di: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Adrian Newey, Chief Technology Officer, Red Bull Racing, Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Adrian Newey, Chief Technology Officer, Red Bull Racing, Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Foto di: Erik Junius

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Foto di: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15

Foto di: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24

Foto di: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Foto di: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

I meccanici ai box con Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24

I meccanici ai box con Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24

Foto di: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Zhou Guanyu, Team Stake F1 Kick Sauber C44

Zhou Guanyu, Team Stake F1 Kick Sauber C44

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01

Foto di: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, nella corsia dei box

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, nella corsia dei box

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Logan Sargeant, Williams FW46 ai box

Logan Sargeant, Williams FW46 ai box

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524

Foto di: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, Alpino A524

Pierre Gasly, Alpino A524

Foto di: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20

Foto di: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24

Foto di: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Foto di: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24

Foto di: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24

Foto di: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, VCARB 01

Yuki Tsunoda, VCARB 01

Foto di: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15

Foto di: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15

Foto di: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524

Foto di: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Haas VF-24

Haas VF-24

Foto di: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, Alpino A524

Pierre Gasly, Alpino A524

Foto di: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24

Foto di: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24, ai box

Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24, ai box

Foto di: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Team Stake F1 Kick Sauber C44

Valtteri Bottas, Team Stake F1 Kick Sauber C44

Foto di: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38

Foto di: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

51

Gallery: Gallery F1 | il primo giorno di scuola con le Libere in Bahrain

commenti
Articolo precedente F1 | Hamilton sorride: "Sorpresi, ma siamo nel mix per il podio"

Non ci sono ancora commenti. Perché non ne scrivi uno?
Giacomo Rauli
Giacomo Rauli
Gallery F1 | Le incerte e avvincenti qualifiche del GP del Bahrain

Gallery F1 | Le incerte e avvincenti qualifiche del GP del Bahrain

Formula 1
GP del Bahrain

Gallery F1 | Le incerte e avvincenti qualifiche del GP del Bahrain Gallery F1 | Le incerte e avvincenti qualifiche del GP del Bahrain

F1 | Vasseur: "Il quadro è buono. Partiti con il piede giusto"

F1 | Vasseur: "Il quadro è buono. Partiti con il piede giusto"

Formula 1
GP del Bahrain

F1 | Vasseur: "Il quadro è buono. Partiti con il piede giusto" F1 | Vasseur: "Il quadro è buono. Partiti con il piede giusto"

Le migliori gare del 2021: a Silverstone il Big Bang tra Lewis e Max

Le migliori gare del 2021: a Silverstone il Big Bang tra Lewis e Max

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Le migliori gare del 2021: a Silverstone il Big Bang tra Lewis e Max Le migliori gare del 2021: a Silverstone il Big Bang tra Lewis e Max

Video F1 | D'Alessandro: "Non è servita la scia di Max a battere Leclerc"

Video F1 | D'Alessandro: "Non è servita la scia di Max a battere Leclerc"

F1 Formula 1
GP del Bahrain

Video F1 | D'Alessandro: "Non è servita la scia di Max a battere Leclerc" Video F1 | D'Alessandro: "Non è servita la scia di Max a battere Leclerc"

F1 | Leclerc poteva battere Max in qualifica, ma la gara è un'incognita

F1 | Leclerc poteva battere Max in qualifica, ma la gara è un'incognita

F1 Formula 1
GP del Bahrain

F1 | Leclerc poteva battere Max in qualifica, ma la gara è un'incognita F1 | Leclerc poteva battere Max in qualifica, ma la gara è un'incognita

Gallery F1 | Le incerte e avvincenti qualifiche del GP del Bahrain

Gallery F1 | Le incerte e avvincenti qualifiche del GP del Bahrain

F1 Formula 1
GP del Bahrain

Gallery F1 | Le incerte e avvincenti qualifiche del GP del Bahrain Gallery F1 | Le incerte e avvincenti qualifiche del GP del Bahrain

F1 | Sainz: "Buona qualifica, ma la Q3 non è andata perfettamente"

F1 | Sainz: "Buona qualifica, ma la Q3 non è andata perfettamente"

F1 Formula 1
GP del Bahrain

F1 | Sainz: "Buona qualifica, ma la Q3 non è andata perfettamente" F1 | Sainz: "Buona qualifica, ma la Q3 non è andata perfettamente"

