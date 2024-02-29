Gallery F1 | Il primo giorno di scuola a Sakhir con le Libere
Ecco la selezione delle foto più belle dei primi due turni di prove libere a Sakhir, sede del Gran Premio del Bahrain, primo appuntamento del Mondiale 2024 di F1.
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Foto di: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Foto di: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Foto di: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Foto di: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, Alpino A524
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24
Foto di: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
Foto di: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20
Foto di: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Foto di: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Foto di: Mark Sutton
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Foto di: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524
Foto di: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Foto di: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Foto di: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Foto di: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, Alpino A524
Foto di: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, nella corsia dei box
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Foto di: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Foto di: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Foto di: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20
Foto di: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Foto di: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Adrian Newey, Chief Technology Officer, Red Bull Racing, Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing
Foto di: Erik Junius
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Foto di: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Foto di: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24
Foto di: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Foto di: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
I meccanici ai box con Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24
Foto di: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Zhou Guanyu, Team Stake F1 Kick Sauber C44
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
Foto di: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, nella corsia dei box
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Logan Sargeant, Williams FW46 ai box
Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524
Foto di: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, Alpino A524
Foto di: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20
Foto di: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Foto di: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Foto di: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
Foto di: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24
Foto di: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Yuki Tsunoda, VCARB 01
Foto di: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Foto di: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Foto di: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524
Foto di: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Haas VF-24
Foto di: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, Alpino A524
Foto di: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Foto di: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24, ai box
Foto di: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Team Stake F1 Kick Sauber C44
Foto di: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Foto di: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
