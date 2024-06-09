Tutti i campionati

Fotogallery
Formula 1 GP del Canada

Gallery F1 | I colpi di scena del Gran Premio del Canada

Ecco le immagini più belle della gara di Montreal, che ha visto Verstappen tornare sul gradino più alto del podio, seguito dalla McLaren di Lando Norris e dalla Mercedes di George Russell.

Beatrice Vanin
Beatrice Vanin
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38 e il resto del gruppo
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20 Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524
Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24, Logan Sargeant, Williams FW46, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20, Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524, alla partenza
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, il resto dello schieramento
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, Alex Albon, Williams FW46
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20
Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24
Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, lotta con Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24
Sergio Pérez
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20 si scontra con Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524
Zhou Guanyu, Team Stake F1 Kick Sauber C44
L'equipaggio dei box McLaren effettua un pit stop su Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
L'Aston Martin Vantage Safety Car Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24
Logan Sargeant, Williams FW46, esce dalla gara in testacoda
Zhou Guanyu, Team Stake F1 Kick Sauber C44, lotta con Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15 Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Alex Albon, Williams FW46, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24, Logan Sargeant, Williams FW46
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, il resto dello schieramento
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24, supera Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1° posizione, solleva il trofeo dei vincitori
Le vetture di George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, 3° posizione, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, 1° posizione, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, 2° posizione, in Parc Ferme
Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, 2a posizione, festeggia con i compagni di squadra in Parc Ferme
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1° posizione, festeggia all'arrivo in Parco Chiuso
Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, 2° posto, solleva il suo trofeo
George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, 3° posizione, saluta dal podio
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1° posizione, festeggia con il suo team all'arrivo in Parco Chiuso
Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, 2° posizione, spruzza Champagne sul podio
Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, 2a posizione, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1a posizione, il delegato del trofeo Red Bull e George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, 3a posizione, sul podio.
Top Comments

