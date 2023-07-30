Precedente / F1 | Perez: "E' stato un periodo difficile, ma ho recuperato" Prossimo / F1 | Ferrari in altalena: finalmente un podio che dà morale
Formula 1 / GP del Belgio Fotogallery

Gallery F1 | GP del Belgio: una macchia rossa nel dominio Red Bull

Ecco la selezione delle foto più belle del Gran Premio del Belgio 2023 di Formula 1 in cui Max Verstappen ha vinto davanti a Sergio Perez e Charles Leclerc.

Giacomo Rauli
Di:
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23
1/51
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23
2/51

Foto di: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43
Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43
3/51

Foto di: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19
4/51

Foto di: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23
5/51

Foto di: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14
6/51

Foto di: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23
7/51

Foto di: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23, Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri AT04, Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23, Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri AT04, Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43
8/51

Foto di: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

Alex Albon, Williams FW45, Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43
Alex Albon, Williams FW45, Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43
9/51

Foto di: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

Il delegato del trofeo Red Bull, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 2a posizione, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1a posizione, Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 3a posizione, festeggiano sul podio con Champagne
Il delegato del trofeo Red Bull, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 2a posizione, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1a posizione, Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 3a posizione, festeggiano sul podio con Champagne
10/51

Foto di: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Il delegato del trofeo Red Bull, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 2a posizione, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1a posizione, Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 3a posizione, festeggiano sul podio con Champagne
Il delegato del trofeo Red Bull, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 2a posizione, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1a posizione, Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 3a posizione, festeggiano sul podio con Champagne
11/51

Foto di: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Il delegato del trofeo Red Bull, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 2° posizione, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1° posizione, Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 3° posizione, sul podio
Il delegato del trofeo Red Bull, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 2° posizione, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1° posizione, Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 3° posizione, sul podio
12/51

Foto di: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Alex Albon, Williams Racing, Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team, George Russell, Mercedes-AMG, in Parc Ferme
Alex Albon, Williams Racing, Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team, George Russell, Mercedes-AMG, in Parc Ferme
13/51

Foto di: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1° posizione, festeggia all'arrivo in Parco Chiuso
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1° posizione, festeggia all'arrivo in Parco Chiuso
14/51

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1° posizione, festeggia all'arrivo in Parco Chiuso
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1° posizione, festeggia all'arrivo in Parco Chiuso
15/51

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1° posizione, festeggia sul podio con lo Champagne
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1° posizione, festeggia sul podio con lo Champagne
16/51

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, 1° posizione, prende la bandiera a scacchi
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, 1° posizione, prende la bandiera a scacchi
17/51

Foto di: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1° posizione, festeggia all'arrivo in Parco Chiuso
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1° posizione, festeggia all'arrivo in Parco Chiuso
18/51

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri AT04
Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri AT04
19/51

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19
20/51

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, collide at the start
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, collide at the start
21/51

Foto di: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Logan Sargeant, Williams FW45, lotta con Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23
Logan Sargeant, Williams FW45, lotta con Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23
22/51

Foto di: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23
23/51

Foto di: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23
24/51

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23
25/51

Foto di: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14
26/51

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19
27/51

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, il resto dello schieramento alla partenza
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, il resto dello schieramento alla partenza
28/51

Foto di: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, il resto dello schieramento alla partenza
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, il resto dello schieramento alla partenza
29/51

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60
30/51

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C43
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C43
31/51

Foto di: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C43
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C43
32/51

Foto di: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23
33/51

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, si preparano a fare da apripista alla partenza
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, si preparano a fare da apripista alla partenza
34/51

Foto di: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, il resto dello schieramento al via
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, il resto dello schieramento al via
35/51

Foto di: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, il resto dello schieramento alla partenza
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, il resto dello schieramento alla partenza
36/51

Foto di: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, collide at the start
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, collide at the start
37/51

Foto di: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari
Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari
38/51

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523
39/51

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14
40/51

Foto di: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1° posizione, festeggia all'arrivo in Parco Chiuso
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1° posizione, festeggia all'arrivo in Parco Chiuso
41/51

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, 1° posizione, prende la bandiera a scacchi
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, 1° posizione, prende la bandiera a scacchi
42/51

Foto di: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1° posizione, festeggia all'arrivo in Parco Chiuso
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1° posizione, festeggia all'arrivo in Parco Chiuso
43/51

Foto di: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, effettua una sosta ai box
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, effettua una sosta ai box
44/51

Foto di: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23
45/51

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19
46/51

Foto di: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, il resto dello schieramento alla partenza
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, il resto dello schieramento alla partenza
47/51

Foto di: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04
48/51

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14
49/51

Foto di: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19
50/51

Foto di: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 2° posizione, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1° posizione, Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 3° posizione, sul podio
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 2° posizione, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1° posizione, Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 3° posizione, sul podio
51/51

Foto di: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

condividi
commenti

F1 | Perez: "E' stato un periodo difficile, ma ho recuperato"

F1 | Ferrari in altalena: finalmente un podio che dà morale
Giacomo Rauli More from
Giacomo Rauli
F1 | McLaren delude in gara a Spa: urge un'ala a basso carico

F1 | McLaren delude in gara a Spa: urge un'ala a basso carico

Formula 1
GP del Belgio

F1 | McLaren delude in gara a Spa: urge un'ala a basso carico F1 | McLaren delude in gara a Spa: urge un'ala a basso carico

F1 | Pirelli svela le mescole per i GP di Olanda e Italia

F1 | Pirelli svela le mescole per i GP di Olanda e Italia

Formula 1
GP d'Olanda

F1 | Pirelli svela le mescole per i GP di Olanda e Italia F1 | Pirelli svela le mescole per i GP di Olanda e Italia

Le migliori gare del 2021: a Silverstone il Big Bang tra Lewis e Max

Le migliori gare del 2021: a Silverstone il Big Bang tra Lewis e Max

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Le migliori gare del 2021: a Silverstone il Big Bang tra Lewis e Max Le migliori gare del 2021: a Silverstone il Big Bang tra Lewis e Max

Ultime notizie