Tutti i campionati

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registrazione Accedi

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Iscriviti

Edizione

Svizzera
Formula 1 GP del Giappone
Fotogallery

Gallery F1 | Freddo e pioggia protagonisti delle Libere di Suzuka

Oggi sono andati in scena i primi due turni di prove libere del Gran Premio del Giappone 2024 di Formula 1. Ecco la selezione delle foto più belle di giornata.

Giacomo Rauli
Giacomo Rauli
Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Alex Albon, Williams FW46
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Valtteri Bottas, Kick Sauber C44, nella corsia dei box
Daniel Ricciardo, Visa Cash App RB F1 Team, in garage
Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, nella corsia dei box
Lance Stroll, Squadra Aston Martin F1
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, con i suoi ingegneri
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Alex Albon, Williams FW46
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
I commissari riportano ai box la vettura danneggiata di Logan Sargeant, Williams FW46, dopo un incidente nelle FP1
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, accanto a Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, Zhou Guanyu, Sauber C44, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL30
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24, Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24, Zhou Guanyu, Kick Sauber C44
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Zhou Guanyu, Kick Sauber C44
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524
I tifosi sostengono Lando Norris nella corsia dei box
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, in garage
Pierre Gasly, Alpino A524
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
43

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

commenti
Articolo precedente F1 | Racing Bulls monitora le flessioni del marciapiede del fondo

Top Comments

Non ci sono ancora commenti. Perché non ne scrivi uno?
Giacomo Rauli
More from
Giacomo Rauli
F1 | Leclerc: "Ci serve ancora qualcosa per battere Max domani"

F1 | Leclerc: "Ci serve ancora qualcosa per battere Max domani"

Formula 1
GP del Giappone
F1 | Leclerc: "Ci serve ancora qualcosa per battere Max domani"
F1 | E' la miglior Mercedes del 2024, ma ecco perché serve cautela

F1 | E' la miglior Mercedes del 2024, ma ecco perché serve cautela

Formula 1
GP del Giappone
F1 | E' la miglior Mercedes del 2024, ma ecco perché serve cautela
Le migliori gare del 2021: a Silverstone il Big Bang tra Lewis e Max

Le migliori gare del 2021: a Silverstone il Big Bang tra Lewis e Max

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Le migliori gare del 2021: a Silverstone il Big Bang tra Lewis e Max

Ultime notizie

Carrera Cup Italia | Raptor rivoluziona il suo 2024!

Carrera Cup Italia | Raptor rivoluziona il suo 2024!

PCCI Carrera Cup Italia
News
Carrera Cup Italia | Raptor rivoluziona il suo 2024!
MotoGP | Ecco perché Quartararo ha rinnovato con la Yamaha

MotoGP | Ecco perché Quartararo ha rinnovato con la Yamaha

MGP MotoGP
MotoGP | Ecco perché Quartararo ha rinnovato con la Yamaha
Nasce in Italia la prima House of Motor1

Nasce in Italia la prima House of Motor1

Auto Prodotto
Motor1.com Italia
Nasce in Italia la prima House of Motor1
Gallery F1 | Freddo e pioggia protagonisti delle Libere di Suzuka

Gallery F1 | Freddo e pioggia protagonisti delle Libere di Suzuka

F1 Formula 1
GP del Giappone
Gallery F1 | Freddo e pioggia protagonisti delle Libere di Suzuka

Contattaci

© 2024 Motorsport Network Tutti i diritti riservati.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registrazione Accedi

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Iscriviti

Edizione

Svizzera