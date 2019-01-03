Formula 1
Formula 1 / I più cliccati

Fotogallery: tutte le 91 vittorie ottenute da Michael Schumacher in F1

condividi
commenti
Fotogallery: tutte le 91 vittorie ottenute da Michael Schumacher in F1
Di:
Tradotto da: Giacomo Rauli
3 gen 2019, 09:23

Michael Schumacher è statisticamente il più grande pilota della storia della F1 e qui trovate le foto di tutte le 91 vittorie ottenute nel Circus iridato, record assoluto della categoria.

Scorrimento
Lista

1992 Belgian Grand Prix

1992 Belgian Grand Prix
1/91

Foto di: LAT Images

1993 Portuguese Grand Prix

1993 Portuguese Grand Prix
2/91

Foto di: LAT Images

1994 Brazilian Grand Prix

1994 Brazilian Grand Prix
3/91

Foto di: Sutton Motorsport Images

1994 Pacific Grand Prix

1994 Pacific Grand Prix
4/91

Foto di: LAT Images

1994 San Marino Grand Prix

1994 San Marino Grand Prix
5/91

Foto di: LAT Images

1994 Monaco Grand Prix

1994 Monaco Grand Prix
6/91

Foto di: Sutton Motorsport Images

1994 Canadian Grand Prix

1994 Canadian Grand Prix
7/91

Foto di: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

1994 French Grand Prix

1994 French Grand Prix
8/91

Foto di: LAT Images

1994 Hungarian Grand Prix

1994 Hungarian Grand Prix
9/91

Foto di: LAT Images

1994 European Grand Prix

1994 European Grand Prix
10/91

Foto di: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

1995 Brazilian Grand Prix

1995 Brazilian Grand Prix
11/91

Foto di: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

1995 Spanish Grand Prix

1995 Spanish Grand Prix
12/91

Foto di: Sutton Motorsport Images

1995 Monaco Grand Prix

1995 Monaco Grand Prix
13/91

Foto di: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

1995 French Grand Prix

1995 French Grand Prix
14/91

Foto di: Sutton Motorsport Images

1995 German Grand Prix

1995 German Grand Prix
15/91

Foto di: LAT Images

1995 Belgian Grand Prix

1995 Belgian Grand Prix
16/91

Foto di: LAT Images

1995 European Grand Prix

1995 European Grand Prix
17/91

Foto di: LAT Images

1995 Pacific Grand Prix

1995 Pacific Grand Prix
18/91

Foto di: LAT Images

1995 Japanese Grand Prix

1995 Japanese Grand Prix
19/91

Foto di: LAT Images

1996 Spanish Grand Prix

1996 Spanish Grand Prix
20/91

Foto di: Sutton Motorsport Images

1996 Belgian Grand Prix

1996 Belgian Grand Prix
21/91

Foto di: LAT Images

1996 Italian Grand Prix

1996 Italian Grand Prix
22/91

Foto di: Ercole Colombo

1997 Monaco Grand Prix

1997 Monaco Grand Prix
23/91

Foto di: LAT Images

1997 Canadian Grand Prix

1997 Canadian Grand Prix
24/91

Foto di: LAT Images

1997 French Grand Prix

1997 French Grand Prix
25/91

Foto di: Sutton Motorsport Images

1997 Belgian Grand Prix

1997 Belgian Grand Prix
26/91

Foto di: LAT Images

1997 Japanese Grand Prix

1997 Japanese Grand Prix
27/91

Foto di: Sutton Motorsport Images

1998 Argentinian Grand Prix

1998 Argentinian Grand Prix
28/91

Foto di: Sutton Motorsport Images

1998 Canadian Grand Prix

1998 Canadian Grand Prix
29/91

Foto di: LAT Images

1998 French Grand Prix

1998 French Grand Prix
30/91

Foto di: Sutton Motorsport Images

1998 British Grand Prix

1998 British Grand Prix
31/91

Foto di: Sutton Motorsport Images

1998 Hungarian Grand Prix

1998 Hungarian Grand Prix
32/91

Foto di: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

1998 Italian Grand Prix

1998 Italian Grand Prix
33/91

Foto di: Ercole Colombo

1999 San Marino Grand Prix

1999 San Marino Grand Prix
34/91

Foto di: Ercole Colombo

1999 Monaco Grand Prix

1999 Monaco Grand Prix
35/91

Foto di: Ercole Colombo

2000 Australian Grand Prix

2000 Australian Grand Prix
36/91

Foto di: LAT Images

2000 Brazilian Grand Prix

2000 Brazilian Grand Prix
37/91

Foto di: Sutton Motorsport Images

2000 San Marino Grand Prix

2000 San Marino Grand Prix
38/91

Foto di: LAT Images

2000 European Grand Prix

2000 European Grand Prix
39/91

Foto di: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

2000 Canadian Grand Prix

2000 Canadian Grand Prix
40/91

Foto di: Sutton Motorsport Images

2000 Italian Grand Prix

2000 Italian Grand Prix
41/91

Foto di: Sutton Motorsport Images

2000 United States Grand Prix

2000 United States Grand Prix
42/91

Foto di: LAT Images

2000 Japanese Grand Prix

2000 Japanese Grand Prix
43/91

Foto di: Sutton Motorsport Images

2000 Malaysian Grand Prix

2000 Malaysian Grand Prix
44/91

Foto di: LAT Images

2001 Australian Grand Prix

2001 Australian Grand Prix
45/91

Foto di: LAT Images

2001 Malaysian Grand Prix

2001 Malaysian Grand Prix
46/91

Foto di: Ercole Colombo

2001 Spanish Grand Prix

2001 Spanish Grand Prix
47/91

Foto di: LAT Images

2001 Monaco Grand Prix

2001 Monaco Grand Prix
48/91

Foto di: Ercole Colombo

2001 European Grand Prix

2001 European Grand Prix
49/91

Foto di: Sutton Motorsport Images

2001 French Grand Prix

2001 French Grand Prix
50/91

Foto di: Ercole Colombo

2001 Hungarian Grand Prix

2001 Hungarian Grand Prix
51/91

Foto di: Sutton Motorsport Images

2001 Belgian Grand Prix

2001 Belgian Grand Prix
52/91

Foto di: Sutton Motorsport Images

2001 Japanese Grand Prix

2001 Japanese Grand Prix
53/91

Foto di: Ercole Colombo

2002 Australian Grand Prix

2002 Australian Grand Prix
54/91

Foto di: LAT Images

2002 Brazilian Grand Prix

2002 Brazilian Grand Prix
55/91

Foto di: Sutton Motorsport Images

2002 San Marino Grand Prix

2002 San Marino Grand Prix
56/91

Foto di: Sutton Motorsport Images

2002 Spanish Grand Prix

2002 Spanish Grand Prix
57/91

Foto di: Sutton Motorsport Images

2002 Austrian Grand Prix

2002 Austrian Grand Prix
58/91

Foto di: LAT Images

2002 Canadian Grand Prix

2002 Canadian Grand Prix
59/91

Foto di: Sutton Motorsport Images

2002 British Grand Prix

2002 British Grand Prix
60/91

Foto di: LAT Images

2002 French Grand Prix

2002 French Grand Prix
61/91

Foto di: Ercole Colombo

2002 German Grand Prix

2002 German Grand Prix
62/91

Foto di: LAT Images

2002 Belgian Grand Prix

2002 Belgian Grand Prix
63/91

Foto di: LAT Images

2002 Japanese Grand Prix

2002 Japanese Grand Prix
64/91

Foto di: Ferrari Media Center

2003 San Marino Grand Prix

2003 San Marino Grand Prix
65/91

Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

2003 Spanish Grand Prix

2003 Spanish Grand Prix
66/91

Foto di: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

2003 Austrian Grand Prix

2003 Austrian Grand Prix
67/91

Foto di: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

2003 Canadian Grand Prix

2003 Canadian Grand Prix
68/91

Foto di: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

2003 Italian Grand Prix

2003 Italian Grand Prix
69/91

Foto di: Ercole Colombo

2003 United States Grand Prix

2003 United States Grand Prix
70/91

Foto di: Sutton Motorsport Images

2004 Australian Grand Prix

2004 Australian Grand Prix
71/91

Foto di: LAT Images

2004 Malaysian Grand Prix

2004 Malaysian Grand Prix
72/91

Foto di: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

2004 Bahrain Grand Prix

2004 Bahrain Grand Prix
73/91

Foto di: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

2004 San Marino Grand Prix

2004 San Marino Grand Prix
74/91

Foto di: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

2004 Spanish Grand Prix

2004 Spanish Grand Prix
75/91

Foto di: Peter Spinney / Motorsport Images

2004 European Grand Prix

2004 European Grand Prix
76/91

Foto di: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

2004 Canadian Grand Prix

2004 Canadian Grand Prix
77/91

Foto di: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

2004 United States Grand Prix

2004 United States Grand Prix
78/91

Foto di: LAT Images

2004 French Grand Prix

2004 French Grand Prix
79/91

Foto di: Ferrari Media Center

2004 British Grand Prix

2004 British Grand Prix
80/91

Foto di: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

2004 German Grand Prix

2004 German Grand Prix
81/91

Foto di: Lorenzo Bellanca / Motorsport Images

2004 Hungarian Grand Prix

2004 Hungarian Grand Prix
82/91

Foto di: Lorenzo Bellanca / Motorsport Images

2004 Japanese Grand Prix

2004 Japanese Grand Prix
83/91

Foto di: Sutton Motorsport Images

2005 United States Grand Prix

2005 United States Grand Prix
84/91

Foto di: LAT Images

2006 European Grand Prix

2006 European Grand Prix
85/91

Foto di: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

2006 San Marino Grand Prix

2006 San Marino Grand Prix
86/91

Foto di: Michael Cooper / Motorsport Images

2006 United States Grand Prix

2006 United States Grand Prix
87/91

Foto di: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

2006 French Grand Prix

2006 French Grand Prix
88/91

Foto di: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

2006 German Grand Prix

2006 German Grand Prix
89/91

Foto di: Ercole Colombo

2006 Italian Grand Prix

2006 Italian Grand Prix
90/91

Foto di: Sutton Motorsport Images

2006 Chinese Grand Prix

2006 Chinese Grand Prix
91/91

Foto di: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

More memories of Michael:

And for more amazing photos of Michael Schumacher, available to purchase, check out the Motorsport Images website.

Articolo successivo
Brawn e Barrichello d'accordo su Leclerc: "Ha il talento e la testa giusta per fare bene in Ferrari"

Articolo precedente

Brawn e Barrichello d'accordo su Leclerc: "Ha il talento e la testa giusta per fare bene in Ferrari"

Articolo successivo

Fotogallery: le 20 monoposto pilotate da Michael Schumacher nel corso della sua carriera in F1

Fotogallery: le 20 monoposto pilotate da Michael Schumacher nel corso della sua carriera in F1
