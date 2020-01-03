Fotogallery: auguri Schumacher. Ecco le sue 91 vittorie in F1
Michael Schumacher è statisticamente il più grande pilota della storia della F1 e qui trovate le foto di tutte le 91 vittorie ottenute nel Circus iridato, record assoluto della categoria.
1992 Belgian Grand Prix
Foto di: LAT Images
1993 Portuguese Grand Prix
Foto di: LAT Images
1994 Brazilian Grand Prix
Foto di: Sutton Motorsport Images
1994 Pacific Grand Prix
Foto di: LAT Images
1994 San Marino Grand Prix
Foto di: LAT Images
1994 Monaco Grand Prix
Foto di: Sutton Motorsport Images
1994 Canadian Grand Prix
Foto di: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
1994 French Grand Prix
Foto di: LAT Images
1994 Hungarian Grand Prix
Foto di: LAT Images
1994 European Grand Prix
Foto di: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
1995 Brazilian Grand Prix
Foto di: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
1995 Spanish Grand Prix
Foto di: Sutton Motorsport Images
1995 Monaco Grand Prix
Foto di: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
1995 French Grand Prix
Foto di: Sutton Motorsport Images
1995 German Grand Prix
Foto di: LAT Images
1995 Belgian Grand Prix
Foto di: LAT Images
1995 European Grand Prix
Foto di: LAT Images
1995 Pacific Grand Prix
Foto di: LAT Images
1995 Japanese Grand Prix
Foto di: LAT Images
1996 Spanish Grand Prix
Foto di: Sutton Motorsport Images
1996 Belgian Grand Prix
Foto di: LAT Images
1996 Italian Grand Prix
Foto di: Ercole Colombo
1997 Monaco Grand Prix
Foto di: LAT Images
1997 Canadian Grand Prix
Foto di: LAT Images
1997 French Grand Prix
Foto di: Sutton Motorsport Images
1997 Belgian Grand Prix
Foto di: LAT Images
1997 Japanese Grand Prix
Foto di: Sutton Motorsport Images
1998 Argentinian Grand Prix
Foto di: Sutton Motorsport Images
1998 Canadian Grand Prix
Foto di: LAT Images
1998 French Grand Prix
Foto di: Sutton Motorsport Images
1998 British Grand Prix
Foto di: Sutton Motorsport Images
1998 Hungarian Grand Prix
Foto di: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
1998 Italian Grand Prix
Foto di: Ercole Colombo
1999 San Marino Grand Prix
Foto di: Ercole Colombo
1999 Monaco Grand Prix
Foto di: Ercole Colombo
2000 Australian Grand Prix
Foto di: LAT Images
2000 Brazilian Grand Prix
Foto di: Sutton Motorsport Images
2000 San Marino Grand Prix
Foto di: LAT Images
2000 European Grand Prix
Foto di: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
2000 Canadian Grand Prix
Foto di: Sutton Motorsport Images
2000 Italian Grand Prix
Foto di: Sutton Motorsport Images
2000 United States Grand Prix
Foto di: LAT Images
2000 Japanese Grand Prix
Foto di: Sutton Motorsport Images
2000 Malaysian Grand Prix
Foto di: LAT Images
2001 Australian Grand Prix
Foto di: LAT Images
2001 Malaysian Grand Prix
Foto di: Ercole Colombo
2001 Spanish Grand Prix
Foto di: LAT Images
2001 Monaco Grand Prix
Foto di: Ercole Colombo
2001 European Grand Prix
Foto di: Sutton Motorsport Images
2001 French Grand Prix
Foto di: Ercole Colombo
2001 Hungarian Grand Prix
Foto di: Sutton Motorsport Images
2001 Belgian Grand Prix
Foto di: Sutton Motorsport Images
2001 Japanese Grand Prix
Foto di: Ercole Colombo
2002 Australian Grand Prix
Foto di: LAT Images
2002 Brazilian Grand Prix
Foto di: Sutton Motorsport Images
2002 San Marino Grand Prix
Foto di: Sutton Motorsport Images
2002 Spanish Grand Prix
Foto di: Sutton Motorsport Images
2002 Austrian Grand Prix
Foto di: LAT Images
2002 Canadian Grand Prix
Foto di: Sutton Motorsport Images
2002 British Grand Prix
Foto di: LAT Images
2002 French Grand Prix
Foto di: Ercole Colombo
2002 German Grand Prix
Foto di: LAT Images
2002 Belgian Grand Prix
Foto di: LAT Images
2002 Japanese Grand Prix
Foto di: Ferrari Media Center
2003 San Marino Grand Prix
Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
2003 Spanish Grand Prix
Foto di: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
2003 Austrian Grand Prix
Foto di: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
2003 Canadian Grand Prix
Foto di: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
2003 Italian Grand Prix
Foto di: Ercole Colombo
2003 United States Grand Prix
Foto di: Sutton Motorsport Images
2004 Australian Grand Prix
Foto di: LAT Images
2004 Malaysian Grand Prix
Foto di: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
2004 Bahrain Grand Prix
Foto di: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
2004 San Marino Grand Prix
Foto di: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
2004 Spanish Grand Prix
Foto di: Peter Spinney / Motorsport Images
2004 European Grand Prix
Foto di: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
2004 Canadian Grand Prix
Foto di: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
2004 United States Grand Prix
Foto di: LAT Images
2004 French Grand Prix
Foto di: Ferrari Media Center
2004 British Grand Prix
Foto di: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
2004 German Grand Prix
Foto di: Lorenzo Bellanca / Motorsport Images
2004 Hungarian Grand Prix
Foto di: Lorenzo Bellanca / Motorsport Images
2004 Japanese Grand Prix
Foto di: Sutton Motorsport Images
2005 United States Grand Prix
Foto di: LAT Images
2006 European Grand Prix
Foto di: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
2006 San Marino Grand Prix
Foto di: Michael Cooper / Motorsport Images
2006 United States Grand Prix
Foto di: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
2006 French Grand Prix
Foto di: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
2006 German Grand Prix
Foto di: Ercole Colombo
2006 Italian Grand Prix
Foto di: Sutton Motorsport Images
2006 Chinese Grand Prix
Foto di: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
More memories of Michael:
And for more amazing photos of Michael Schumacher, available to purchase, check out the Motorsport Images website.
Su questo articolo
|Serie
|Formula 1
|Piloti
|Michael Schumacher Acquista adesso
|Team
|Ferrari Races Acquista adesso , Benetton
|Autore
|Giacomo Rauli
Fotogallery: auguri Schumacher. Ecco le sue 91 vittorie in F1
Controllo corsa
|Sessione
|Data
|
Ora locale
La tua ora
|Contenuto
|FP1
|
ven 29 nov
ven 29 nov
|
09:00
13:00
|
|FP2
|
ven 29 nov
ven 29 nov
|
13:00
17:00
|
|FP3
|
sab 30 nov
sab 30 nov
|
10:00
14:00
|
|Q1
|
sab 30 nov
sab 30 nov
|
13:00
17:00
|
|Gara
|
dom 1 dic
dom 1 dic
|
13:10
17:10
|
Di tendenza
Calendario
- Formula 1
- WEC
- MotoGP
Motorizzato
|
12 marBiglietti
|
19 marBiglietti
|
2 aprBiglietti
|
16 aprBiglietti
|
30 aprBiglietti
|
7 magBiglietti