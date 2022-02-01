Fotogallery Ferrari | Le F1 celebrative del Cavallino Rampante
Di: Giacomo Rauli , Journalist
La Ferrari 2022 sarà chiamata F1-75 per celebrare i 75 anni del Cavallino Rampante. Ecco tutte le Rosse che hanno corso in Formula 1 e che hanno sfoggiato una sigla celebrativa.
Ferrari F60, Kimi Raikkonen (2009)
Foto di: LAT Images
Ferrari F60, Kimi Raikkonen (2009)
Foto di: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images
Ferrari F60, Kimi Raikkonen (2009)
Foto di: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images
Ferrari 150° Italia, Fernando Alonso (2011)
Foto di: Ferrari Media Center
Ferrari 150° Italia, Fernando Alonso (2011)
Foto di: LAT Images
Ferrari 150° Italia, Fernando Alonso (2011)
Foto di: Hazrin Yeob Men Shah
Ferrari SF70H, Kimi Raikkonen (2017)
Foto di: Sutton Motorsport Images
Ferrari SF70H, Sebastian Vettel (2017)
Foto di: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Ferrari SF70H, Sebastian Vettel (2017)
Foto di: Sutton Motorsport Images
Ferrari SF71H, Sebastian Vettel (2018)
Foto di: Jean Petin / Motorsport Images
Ferrari SF71H, Sebastian Vettel (2018)
Foto di: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ferrari SF71H, Sebastian Vettel (2018)
Foto di: Manuel Goria / Motorsport Images
Ferrari SF90, Charles Leclerc (2019)
Foto di: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ferrari SF90, Sebastian Vettel (2019)
Foto di: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Ferrari SF90, Charles Leclerc (2019)
Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Ferrari SF1000, Charles Leclerc (2020)
Foto di: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ferrari SF1000, Charles Leclerc (2020)
Foto di: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Ferrari SF1000, Charles Leclerc (2020)
Foto di: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
