Biglietti
Accedi
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Biglietti
Scarica le tue app
© 2022 Motorsport Network. Tutti i diritti riservati.
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Biglietti
Precedente / F1 | Rossi: "Alpine userà il know-how Renault per crescere"
Formula 1 Fotogallery

Fotogallery Ferrari | Le F1 celebrative del Cavallino Rampante

Di:
, Journalist

La Ferrari 2022 sarà chiamata F1-75 per celebrare i 75 anni del Cavallino Rampante. Ecco tutte le Rosse che hanno corso in Formula 1 e che hanno sfoggiato una sigla celebrativa.

Ferrari F60, Kimi Raikkonen (2009)
Ferrari F60, Kimi Raikkonen (2009)
1/18

Foto di: LAT Images

Ferrari F60, Kimi Raikkonen (2009)
Ferrari F60, Kimi Raikkonen (2009)
2/18

Foto di: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

Ferrari F60, Kimi Raikkonen (2009)
Ferrari F60, Kimi Raikkonen (2009)
3/18

Foto di: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

Ferrari 150° Italia, Fernando Alonso (2011)
Ferrari 150° Italia, Fernando Alonso (2011)
4/18

Foto di: Ferrari Media Center

Ferrari 150° Italia, Fernando Alonso (2011)
Ferrari 150° Italia, Fernando Alonso (2011)
5/18

Foto di: LAT Images

Ferrari 150° Italia, Fernando Alonso (2011)
Ferrari 150° Italia, Fernando Alonso (2011)
6/18

Foto di: Hazrin Yeob Men Shah

Ferrari SF70H, Kimi Raikkonen (2017)
Ferrari SF70H, Kimi Raikkonen (2017)
7/18

Foto di: Sutton Motorsport Images

Ferrari SF70H, Sebastian Vettel (2017)
Ferrari SF70H, Sebastian Vettel (2017)
8/18

Foto di: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Ferrari SF70H, Sebastian Vettel (2017)
Ferrari SF70H, Sebastian Vettel (2017)
9/18

Foto di: Sutton Motorsport Images

Ferrari SF71H, Sebastian Vettel (2018)
Ferrari SF71H, Sebastian Vettel (2018)
10/18

Foto di: Jean Petin / Motorsport Images

Ferrari SF71H, Sebastian Vettel (2018)
Ferrari SF71H, Sebastian Vettel (2018)
11/18

Foto di: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ferrari SF71H, Sebastian Vettel (2018)
Ferrari SF71H, Sebastian Vettel (2018)
12/18

Foto di: Manuel Goria / Motorsport Images

Ferrari SF90, Charles Leclerc (2019)
Ferrari SF90, Charles Leclerc (2019)
13/18

Foto di: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ferrari SF90, Sebastian Vettel (2019)
Ferrari SF90, Sebastian Vettel (2019)
14/18

Foto di: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Ferrari SF90, Charles Leclerc (2019)
Ferrari SF90, Charles Leclerc (2019)
15/18

Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Ferrari SF1000, Charles Leclerc (2020)
Ferrari SF1000, Charles Leclerc (2020)
16/18

Foto di: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ferrari SF1000, Charles Leclerc (2020)
Ferrari SF1000, Charles Leclerc (2020)
17/18

Foto di: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Ferrari SF1000, Charles Leclerc (2020)
Ferrari SF1000, Charles Leclerc (2020)
18/18

Foto di: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

condividi
commenti
F1 | Rossi: "Alpine userà il know-how Renault per crescere"
Articolo precedente

F1 | Rossi: "Alpine userà il know-how Renault per crescere"
Carica i commenti
Giacomo Rauli More from
Giacomo Rauli
WRC | Rovanpera: "Il peso delle Rally1 rende tutto più difficile" Rally di Svezia
WRC

WRC | Rovanpera: "Il peso delle Rally1 rende tutto più difficile"

WRC | Rally Italia Sardegna 2022: ecco le novità e il percorso Rally di Italia
WRC

WRC | Rally Italia Sardegna 2022: ecco le novità e il percorso

Le migliori gare del 2021: a Silverstone il Big Bang tra Lewis e Max Prime
Formula 1

Le migliori gare del 2021: a Silverstone il Big Bang tra Lewis e Max

Ultime notizie

Fotogallery Ferrari | Le F1 celebrative del Cavallino Rampante
Formula 1 Formula 1

Fotogallery Ferrari | Le F1 celebrative del Cavallino Rampante

F1 | Rossi: "Alpine userà il know-how Renault per crescere"
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 | Rossi: "Alpine userà il know-how Renault per crescere"

F1 | Le prove libere resteranno solo con turni di un'ora
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 | Le prove libere resteranno solo con turni di un'ora

F1 | Ferrari F1-75: sigla celebrativa per la vettura 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 | Ferrari F1-75: sigla celebrativa per la vettura 2022

Iscriviti alla nostra newsletter
L'app di Motorsport.com
Serie
Motorsport Network
Contattaci
© 2022 Motorsport Network. Tutti i diritti riservati.