F1 | Mondiale: Verstappen vola a +99 su Perez
Con la sua ottava affermazione stagionale, la sesta consecutiva, il pilota della Red Bull allunga le mani verso il suo terzo titolo, visto che ora ha quasi 100 punti di margine. Si scalda la lotta alle sue spalle, con Perez, Alonso e Hamilton tutti racchiusi in 25 punti. Nel Costruttori la Red Bull doppia la Mercedes, che ora è a +18 sull'Aston Martin.
Mondiale Piloti
|Pos
|Pilota
|Punti
|1
|Max Verstappen
|255
|25/1
|19/2
|25/1
|24
|26/1
|25/1
|26/1
|25/1
|34
|26/1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Sergio Perez
|156
|18/2
|25/1
|11/5
|33
|18/2
|-
|12/4
|9/6
|22
|8/6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Fernando Alonso
|137
|15/3
|15/3
|15/3
|15
|15/3
|18/2
|6/7
|18/2
|14
|6/7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|121
|10/5
|10/5
|18/2
|10
|8/6
|13/4
|18/2
|15/3
|4
|15/3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|83
|12/4
|8/6
|-
|14
|10/5
|4/8
|10/5
|10/5
|14
|1/10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|George Russell
|82
|6/7
|12/4
|-
|10
|12/4
|10/5
|15/3
|-
|7
|10/5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|Charles Leclerc
|74
|-
|6/7
|-
|22
|6/7
|8/6
|-
|12/4
|18
|2/9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|Lance Stroll
|44
|8/6
|-
|12/4
|7
|-
|-
|8/6
|2/9
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|Lando Norris
|42
|-
|-
|8/6
|2
|-
|2/9
|-
|-
|12
|18/2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Esteban Ocon
|31
|-
|4/8
|-
|-
|2/9
|15/3
|4/8
|4/8
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Oscar Piastri
|17
|-
|-
|4/8
|-
|-
|1/10
|-
|-
|-
|12/4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|Pierre Gasly
|16
|2/9
|2/9
|-
|-
|4/8
|6/7
|1/10
|-
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13
|Alexander Albon
|11
|1/10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6/7
|-
|4/8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|Nico Hulkenberg
|9
|-
|-
|6/7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|Valtteri Bottas
|5
|4/8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1/10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|16
|Guan Yu Zhou
|4
|-
|-
|2/9
|-
|-
|-
|2/9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|2
|-
|-
|1/10
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|18
|Kevin Magnussen
|2
|-
|1/10
|-
|-
|1/10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|19
|Logan Sargeant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|Nyck De Vries
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Mondiale Costruttori
|Pos
|Team
|Punti
|1
|Red Bull Racing
|411
|43
|44
|36
|57
|44
|25
|38
|34
|56
|34
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Mercedes
|203
|16
|22
|18
|20
|20
|23
|33
|15
|11
|25
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Aston Martin Racing
|181
|23
|15
|27
|22
|15
|18
|14
|20
|21
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Ferrari
|157
|12
|14
|-
|36
|16
|12
|10
|22
|32
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|McLaren
|59
|-
|-
|12
|2
|-
|3
|-
|-
|12
|30
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|Alpine
|47
|2
|6
|-
|-
|6
|21
|5
|4
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|Haas F1 Team
|11
|-
|1
|6
|-
|1
|-
|-
|-
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|Williams
|11
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|-
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|Alfa Romeo
|9
|4
|-
|2
|-
|-
|-
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|AlphaTauri
|2
|-
|-
|1
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
