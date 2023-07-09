Precedente / F1 | Vasseur: "Passo troppo conservativo, temevamo il degrado" Prossimo / Fotogallery F1 | Verstappen è re d'Inghilterra a Silverstone
Formula 1 / GP di Gran Bretagna Risultati

F1 | Mondiale: Verstappen vola a +99 su Perez

Con la sua ottava affermazione stagionale, la sesta consecutiva, il pilota della Red Bull allunga le mani verso il suo terzo titolo, visto che ora ha quasi 100 punti di margine. Si scalda la lotta alle sue spalle, con Perez, Alonso e Hamilton tutti racchiusi in 25 punti. Nel Costruttori la Red Bull doppia la Mercedes, che ora è a +18 sull'Aston Martin.

Redazione Motorsport.com
Di:
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, 3a posizione, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1a posizione

Mondiale Piloti

Pos Pilota Punti Bahrain Saudi Arabia Australia Azerbaijan United States Monaco Spain Canada Austria United Kingdom Hungary Belgium Netherlands Italy Singapore Japan Qatar United States Mexico Brazil United States United Arab Emirates
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen 255 25/1 19/2 25/1 24 26/1 25/1 26/1 25/1 34 26/1 - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 Mexico Sergio Perez 156 18/2 25/1 11/5 33 18/2 - 12/4 9/6 22 8/6 - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 Spain Fernando Alonso 137 15/3 15/3 15/3 15 15/3 18/2 6/7 18/2 14 6/7 - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 121 10/5 10/5 18/2 10 8/6 13/4 18/2 15/3 4 15/3 - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. 83 12/4 8/6 - 14 10/5 4/8 10/5 10/5 14 1/10 - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 United Kingdom George Russell 82 6/7 12/4 - 10 12/4 10/5 15/3 - 7 10/5 - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 Monaco Charles Leclerc 74 - 6/7 - 22 6/7 8/6 - 12/4 18 2/9 - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 Canada Lance Stroll 44 8/6 - 12/4 7 - - 8/6 2/9 7 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 United Kingdom Lando Norris 42 - - 8/6 2 - 2/9 - - 12 18/2 - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 France Esteban Ocon 31 - 4/8 - - 2/9 15/3 4/8 4/8 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
11 Australia Oscar Piastri 17 - - 4/8 - - 1/10 - - - 12/4 - - - - - - - - - - - -
12 France Pierre Gasly 16 2/9 2/9 - - 4/8 6/7 1/10 - 1 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
13 Thailand Alexander Albon 11 1/10 - - - - - - 6/7 - 4/8 - - - - - - - - - - - -
14 Germany Nico Hulkenberg 9 - - 6/7 - - - - - 3 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
15 Finland Valtteri Bottas 5 4/8 - - - - - - 1/10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
16 China Guan Yu Zhou 4 - - 2/9 - - - 2/9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
17 Japan Yuki Tsunoda 2 - - 1/10 1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
18 Denmark Kevin Magnussen 2 - 1/10 - - 1/10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
19 United States Logan Sargeant   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
20 Netherlands Nyck De Vries   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Mondiale Costruttori

Pos Team Punti Bahrain Saudi Arabia Australia Azerbaijan United States Monaco Spain Canada Austria United Kingdom Hungary Belgium Netherlands Italy Singapore Japan Qatar United States Mexico Brazil United States United Arab Emirates
1 Austria Red Bull Racing 411 43 44 36 57 44 25 38 34 56 34 - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 Germany Mercedes 203 16 22 18 20 20 23 33 15 11 25 - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 United Kingdom Aston Martin Racing 181 23 15 27 22 15 18 14 20 21 6 - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 Italy Ferrari 157 12 14 - 36 16 12 10 22 32 3 - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 United Kingdom McLaren 59 - - 12 2 - 3 - - 12 30 - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 France Alpine 47 2 6 - - 6 21 5 4 3 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 United States Haas F1 Team 11 - 1 6 - 1 - - - 3 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 United Kingdom Williams 11 1 - - - - - - 6 - 4 - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 Switzerland Alfa Romeo 9 4 - 2 - - - 2 1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 Italy AlphaTauri 2 - - 1 1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
condividi
commenti

F1 | Vasseur: "Passo troppo conservativo, temevamo il degrado"

Fotogallery F1 | Verstappen è re d'Inghilterra a Silverstone
Redazione Motorsport.com More from
Redazione Motorsport.com
Fotogallery F1 | Verstappen è re d'Inghilterra a Silverstone

Fotogallery F1 | Verstappen è re d'Inghilterra a Silverstone

Formula 1
GP di Gran Bretagna

Fotogallery F1 | Verstappen è re d'Inghilterra a Silverstone Fotogallery F1 | Verstappen è re d'Inghilterra a Silverstone

WEC | Le Ferrari 488 credono nella rimonta GTE: "Il passo c'è"

WEC | Le Ferrari 488 credono nella rimonta GTE: "Il passo c'è"

WEC
Monza

WEC | Le Ferrari 488 credono nella rimonta GTE: "Il passo c'è" WEC | Le Ferrari 488 credono nella rimonta GTE: "Il passo c'è"

MotoGP: la griglia di partenza di Austin

MotoGP: la griglia di partenza di Austin

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
GP delle Americhe

MotoGP: la griglia di partenza di Austin MotoGP: la griglia di partenza di Austin

Ultime notizie

Renault Clio (2023), la prova dell'ibrida da 145 CV

Renault Clio (2023), la prova dell'ibrida da 145 CV

Auto Prodotto
Motor1

Renault Clio (2023), la prova dell'ibrida da 145 CV Renault Clio (2023), la prova dell'ibrida da 145 CV

WEC | Safety Car: una lotteria che a team e piloti non piace

WEC | Safety Car: una lotteria che a team e piloti non piace

WEC WEC
Monza

WEC | Safety Car: una lotteria che a team e piloti non piace WEC | Safety Car: una lotteria che a team e piloti non piace

Brad Pitt sul film sulla F1: "Sarà il più autentico possibile"

Brad Pitt sul film sulla F1: "Sarà il più autentico possibile"

F1 Formula 1
GP di Gran Bretagna

Brad Pitt sul film sulla F1: "Sarà il più autentico possibile" Brad Pitt sul film sulla F1: "Sarà il più autentico possibile"

F2 | Silverstone: vincono Vesti e Martins, ma Pourchaire accorcia

F2 | Silverstone: vincono Vesti e Martins, ma Pourchaire accorcia

F2 FIA F2
Silverstone

F2 | Silverstone: vincono Vesti e Martins, ma Pourchaire accorcia F2 | Silverstone: vincono Vesti e Martins, ma Pourchaire accorcia

Iscriviti alla nostra newsletter
Socials
L'app di Motorsport.com
Serie
Motorsport Network
Contattaci
© 2023 Motorsport Network. Tutti i diritti riservati.