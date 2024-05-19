F1 | Mondiale: Verstappen allunga a +48, ma secondo c'è Leclerc
Con l'ennesima vittoria conquistata ad Imola, Max Verstappen ha portato a 48 lunghezze il suo margine in classifica, ma ora il suo diretto inseguitore è Charles Leclerc, che con il terzo posto ha scavalcato Sergio Perez di 6 punti. Nel Costruttori invece la forbice tra Red Bull e Ferrari è di 56 punti, con la McLaren terza ma molto più staccata.
Foto di: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Mondiale Piloti
|Pos
|Pilota
|Punti
|1
|M. Verstappen
|161
|26/1
|25/1
|-
|26/1
|33
|26
|25/1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|C. Leclerc
|113
|12/4
|16/3
|19/2
|12/4
|17
|22
|15/3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|S. Perez
|107
|18/2
|18/2
|10/5
|18/2
|21
|18
|4/8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|L. Norris
|101
|8/6
|4/8
|15/3
|10/5
|21
|25
|18/2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|C. Sainz Jr.
|93
|15/3
|-
|25/1
|15/3
|14
|14
|10/5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|O. Piastri
|53
|4/8
|12/4
|12/4
|4/8
|6
|3
|12/4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|G. Russell
|44
|10/5
|8/6
|-
|6/7
|9
|4
|7/7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|L. Hamilton
|35
|6/7
|2/9
|-
|2/9
|9
|8
|8/6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|F. Alonso
|33
|2/9
|10/5
|4/8
|8/6
|7
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Y. Tsunoda
|15
|-
|-
|6/7
|1/10
|-
|7
|1/10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|L. Stroll
|11
|1/10
|-
|8/6
|-
|-
|-
|2/9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|O. Bearman
|6
|-
|6/7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13
|N. Hulkenberg
|6
|-
|1/10
|2/9
|-
|1
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|D. Ricciardo
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|E. Ocon
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|16
|K. Magnussen
|1
|-
|-
|1/10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|17
|A. Albon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|18
|G. Zhou
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|19
|P. Gasly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|V. Bottas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21
|L. Sargeant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Mondiale Costruttori
|Pos
|Team
|Punti
|1
|Red Bull Racing
|268
|44
|43
|10
|44
|54
|44
|29
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Ferrari
|212
|27
|22
|44
|27
|31
|36
|25
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|McLaren
|154
|12
|16
|27
|14
|27
|28
|30
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Mercedes
|79
|16
|10
|-
|8
|18
|12
|15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Aston Martin Racing
|44
|3
|10
|12
|8
|7
|2
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|AlphaTauri
|20
|-
|-
|6
|1
|-
|12
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|Haas F1 Team
|7
|-
|1
|3
|-
|1
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|Alpine
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Sauber
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
