Tutti i campionati

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registrazione Accedi

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Iscriviti

Edizione

Svizzera
Formula 1 GP dell'Emilia Romagna
Risultati

F1 | Mondiale: Verstappen allunga a +48, ma secondo c'è Leclerc

Con l'ennesima vittoria conquistata ad Imola, Max Verstappen ha portato a 48 lunghezze il suo margine in classifica, ma ora il suo diretto inseguitore è Charles Leclerc, che con il terzo posto ha scavalcato Sergio Perez di 6 punti. Nel Costruttori invece la forbice tra Red Bull e Ferrari è di 56 punti, con la McLaren terza ma molto più staccata.

Matteo Nugnes
Matteo Nugnes
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing e Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari

Foto di: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Mondiale Piloti

Pos Pilota Punti Bahrain Saudi Arabia Australia Japan China United States Italy Monaco Canada Spain Austria United Kingdom Hungary Belgium Netherlands Italy Azerbaijan Singapore United States Mexico Brazil United States Qatar United Arab Emirates Bahrain
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen 161 26/1 25/1 - 26/1 33 26 25/1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 Monaco C. Leclerc 113 12/4 16/3 19/2 12/4 17 22 15/3 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 Mexico S. Perez 107 18/2 18/2 10/5 18/2 21 18 4/8 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 United Kingdom L. Norris 101 8/6 4/8 15/3 10/5 21 25 18/2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 Spain C. Sainz Jr. 93 15/3 - 25/1 15/3 14 14 10/5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 Australia O. Piastri 53 4/8 12/4 12/4 4/8 6 3 12/4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 United Kingdom G. Russell 44 10/5 8/6 - 6/7 9 4 7/7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 United Kingdom L. Hamilton 35 6/7 2/9 - 2/9 9 8 8/6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 Spain F. Alonso 33 2/9 10/5 4/8 8/6 7 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 Japan Y. Tsunoda 15 - - 6/7 1/10 - 7 1/10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
11 Canada L. Stroll 11 1/10 - 8/6 - - - 2/9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
12 United Kingdom O. Bearman 6 - 6/7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
13 Germany N. Hulkenberg 6 - 1/10 2/9 - 1 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
14 Australia D. Ricciardo 5 - - - - - 5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
15 France E. Ocon 1 - - - - - 1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
16 Denmark K. Magnussen 1 - - 1/10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
17 Thailand A. Albon   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
18 China G. Zhou   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
19 France P. Gasly   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
20 Finland V. Bottas   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
21 United States L. Sargeant   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Mondiale Costruttori

Pos Team Punti Bahrain Saudi Arabia Australia Japan China United States Italy Monaco Canada Spain Austria United Kingdom Hungary Belgium Netherlands Italy Azerbaijan Singapore United States Mexico Brazil United States Qatar United Arab Emirates Bahrain
1 Austria Red Bull Racing 268 44 43 10 44 54 44 29 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 Italy Ferrari 212 27 22 44 27 31 36 25 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 United Kingdom McLaren 154 12 16 27 14 27 28 30 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 Germany Mercedes 79 16 10 - 8 18 12 15 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 United Kingdom Aston Martin Racing 44 3 10 12 8 7 2 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 Italy AlphaTauri 20 - - 6 1 - 12 1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 United States Haas F1 Team 7 - 1 3 - 1 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 France Alpine 1 - - - - - 1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 United Kingdom Williams   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 Switzerland Sauber   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

commenti
Articolo precedente F1 | Video: l'omaggio di Vettel a Senna con la sua McLaren ad Imola

Top Comments

Non ci sono ancora commenti. Perché non ne scrivi uno?
Matteo Nugnes
More from
Matteo Nugnes
MotoGP | Ecco gli orari TV di Sky e TV8 del GP di Catalogna

MotoGP | Ecco gli orari TV di Sky e TV8 del GP di Catalogna

MotoGP
GP di Catalogna
MotoGP | Ecco gli orari TV di Sky e TV8 del GP di Catalogna
F1 | Norris frustrato: "Con uno o due giri in più avrei preso Max"

F1 | Norris frustrato: "Con uno o due giri in più avrei preso Max"

Formula 1
GP dell'Emilia Romagna
F1 | Norris frustrato: "Con uno o due giri in più avrei preso Max"
Le migliori gare del 2021: il grande saluto al "Dottore" a Valencia

Le migliori gare del 2021: il grande saluto al "Dottore" a Valencia

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
GP di Valencia
Le migliori gare del 2021: il grande saluto al "Dottore" a Valencia

Ultime notizie

WEC | Il calendario non verrà ampliato nel 2025

WEC | Il calendario non verrà ampliato nel 2025

WEC WEC
WEC | Il calendario non verrà ampliato nel 2025
F1 | Il GP della Thailandia fa passi avanti: il premier era a Imola

F1 | Il GP della Thailandia fa passi avanti: il premier era a Imola

F1 Formula 1
GP dell'Emilia Romagna
F1 | Il GP della Thailandia fa passi avanti: il premier era a Imola
GT2 | Maserati in trionfo anche nelle gare di casa a Misano!

GT2 | Maserati in trionfo anche nelle gare di casa a Misano!

GT2 GT2 European Series
Misano
GT2 | Maserati in trionfo anche nelle gare di casa a Misano!
La nuova MINI John Cooper Works correrà alla 24 Ore del Nurburgring

La nuova MINI John Cooper Works correrà alla 24 Ore del Nurburgring

Auto Prodotto
Motor1.com Italia
La nuova MINI John Cooper Works correrà alla 24 Ore del Nurburgring

Contattaci

© 2024 Motorsport Network Tutti i diritti riservati.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registrazione Accedi

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Iscriviti

Edizione

Svizzera