Tutti i campionati

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registrazione Accedi

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Iscriviti

Edizione

Svizzera
Formula 1 GP della Cina
Risultati

F1 | Mondiale: Verstappen a +25 su Perez e +34 su Leclerc

Con la doppietta di Shanghai, il tre volte campione del mondo ha aperto una forbice di un GP nei confronti del compagno di box. Il primo degli "altri", che è Leclerc, è già a 34 lunghezze. Red Bull allunga anche nella classifica Costruttori, nella quale ora ha 41 punti di margine sulla Ferrari, che a sua volta precede la McLaren di 55.

Matteo Nugnes
Matteo Nugnes
Upd:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Foto di: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Mondiale Piloti

Pos Pilota Punti Bahrain Saudi Arabia Australia Japan China United States Italy Monaco Canada Spain Austria United Kingdom Hungary Belgium Netherlands Italy Azerbaijan Singapore United States Mexico Brazil United States Qatar United Arab Emirates Bahrain
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen 110 26/1 25/1 - 26/1 33 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 Mexico S. Perez 85 18/2 18/2 10/5 18/2 21 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 Monaco C. Leclerc 76 12/4 16/3 19/2 12/4 17 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 Spain C. Sainz Jr. 69 15/3 - 25/1 15/3 14 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 United Kingdom L. Norris 58 8/6 4/8 15/3 10/5 21 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 Australia O. Piastri 38 4/8 12/4 12/4 4/8 6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 United Kingdom G. Russell 33 10/5 8/6 - 6/7 9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 Spain F. Alonso 31 2/9 10/5 4/8 8/6 7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 United Kingdom L. Hamilton 19 6/7 2/9 - 2/9 9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 Canada L. Stroll 9 1/10 - 8/6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
11 Japan Y. Tsunoda 7 - - 6/7 1/10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
12 United Kingdom O. Bearman 6 - 6/7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
13 Germany N. Hulkenberg 4 - 1/10 2/9 - 1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
14 Denmark K. Magnussen 1 - - 1/10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
15 Thailand A. Albon   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
16 France E. Ocon   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
17 China G. Zhou   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
18 Australia D. Ricciardo   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
19 France P. Gasly   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
20 Finland V. Bottas   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
21 United States L. Sargeant   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Mondiale Costruttori

Pos Team Punti Bahrain Saudi Arabia Australia Japan China United States Italy Monaco Canada Spain Austria United Kingdom Hungary Belgium Netherlands Italy Azerbaijan Singapore United States Mexico Brazil United States Qatar United Arab Emirates Bahrain
1 Austria Red Bull Racing 195 44 43 10 44 54 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 Italy Ferrari 151 27 22 44 27 31 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 United Kingdom McLaren 96 12 16 27 14 27 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 Germany Mercedes 52 16 10 - 8 18 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 United Kingdom Aston Martin Racing 40 3 10 12 8 7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 Italy AlphaTauri 7 - - 6 1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 United States Haas F1 Team 5 - 1 3 - 1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 United Kingdom Williams   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 France Alpine   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 Switzerland Sauber   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Leggi anche:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

commenti
Articolo precedente Gallery F1 | Verstappen trionfa nel ritorno in Cina dopo 5 anni

Top Comments

Non ci sono ancora commenti. Perché non ne scrivi uno?
Matteo Nugnes
More from
Matteo Nugnes
F1 | Sargeant contesta: "Nessuno mi ha detto di restituire la posizione"

F1 | Sargeant contesta: "Nessuno mi ha detto di restituire la posizione"

Formula 1
GP della Cina
F1 | Sargeant contesta: "Nessuno mi ha detto di restituire la posizione"
MotoGP | Ecco gli orari TV di Sky e TV8 del Gran Premio di Spagna

MotoGP | Ecco gli orari TV di Sky e TV8 del Gran Premio di Spagna

MotoGP
GP di Spagna
MotoGP | Ecco gli orari TV di Sky e TV8 del Gran Premio di Spagna
Le migliori gare del 2021: il grande saluto al "Dottore" a Valencia

Le migliori gare del 2021: il grande saluto al "Dottore" a Valencia

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
GP di Valencia
Le migliori gare del 2021: il grande saluto al "Dottore" a Valencia

Ultime notizie

L'Aston Martin DBX707 cambia, soprattutto dentro, per il 2024

L'Aston Martin DBX707 cambia, soprattutto dentro, per il 2024

Auto Prodotto
Motor1.com Italia
L'Aston Martin DBX707 cambia, soprattutto dentro, per il 2024
Gallery WEC | Grande divertimento alla bellissima 6h di Imola

Gallery WEC | Grande divertimento alla bellissima 6h di Imola

WEC WEC
Imola
Gallery WEC | Grande divertimento alla bellissima 6h di Imola
F1 | Podio McLaren in Cina: i 3 elementi con cui ha battuto Ferrari

F1 | Podio McLaren in Cina: i 3 elementi con cui ha battuto Ferrari

F1 Formula 1
GP della Cina
F1 | Podio McLaren in Cina: i 3 elementi con cui ha battuto Ferrari
Video F1 | Report Live: Shanghai, la brutta sorpresa per la Ferrari

Video F1 | Report Live: Shanghai, la brutta sorpresa per la Ferrari

F1 Formula 1
GP della Cina
Video F1 | Report Live: Shanghai, la brutta sorpresa per la Ferrari

Contattaci

© 2024 Motorsport Network Tutti i diritti riservati.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registrazione Accedi

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Iscriviti

Edizione

Svizzera