Tutti i campionati

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registrazione Accedi

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Iscriviti

Edizione

Svizzera
Formula 1 GP del Giappone
Risultati

F1 | Mondiale: Verstappen a +13 su Perez, Ferrari resta vicina a Red Bull

Con la terza vittoria nelle prime quattro uscite, il tre volte campione del mondo ha esteso a 13 lunghezze il vantaggio nei confronti del compagno di box. Nonostante la doppietta della Red Bull, la Ferrari la tiene nel mirino nella classifica Costruttori: a separarle ci sono 21 punti.

Redazione Motorsport.com
Redazione Motorsport.com
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1° posizione, e Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 2° posizione

Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mondiale Piloti

Pos Pilota Punti Bahrain Saudi Arabia Australia Japan China United States Italy Monaco Canada Spain Austria United Kingdom Hungary Belgium Netherlands Italy Azerbaijan Singapore United States Mexico Brazil United States Qatar United Arab Emirates Bahrain
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen 77 26/1 25/1 - 26/1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 Mexico S. Perez 64 18/2 18/2 10/5 18/2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 Monaco C. Leclerc 59 12/4 16/3 19/2 12/4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 Spain C. Sainz Jr. 55 15/3 - 25/1 15/3 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 United Kingdom L. Norris 37 8/6 4/8 15/3 10/5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 Australia O. Piastri 32 4/8 12/4 12/4 4/8 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 United Kingdom G. Russell 24 10/5 8/6 - 6/7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 Spain F. Alonso 24 2/9 10/5 4/8 8/6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 United Kingdom L. Hamilton 10 6/7 2/9 - 2/9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 Canada L. Stroll 9 1/10 - 8/6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
11 Japan Y. Tsunoda 7 - - 6/7 1/10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
12 United Kingdom O. Bearman 6 - 6/7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
13 Germany N. Hulkenberg 3 - 1/10 2/9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
14 Denmark K. Magnussen 1 - - 1/10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
15 Thailand A. Albon   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
16 China G. Zhou   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
17 Australia D. Ricciardo   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
18 France E. Ocon   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
19 France P. Gasly   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
20 Finland V. Bottas   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
21 United States L. Sargeant   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Mondiale Costruttori

Pos Team Punti Bahrain Saudi Arabia Australia Japan China United States Italy Monaco Canada Spain Austria United Kingdom Hungary Belgium Netherlands Italy Azerbaijan Singapore United States Mexico Brazil United States Qatar United Arab Emirates Bahrain
1 Austria Red Bull Racing 141 44 43 10 44 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 Italy Ferrari 120 27 22 44 27 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 United Kingdom McLaren 69 12 16 27 14 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 Germany Mercedes 34 16 10 - 8 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 United Kingdom Aston Martin Racing 33 3 10 12 8 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 Italy AlphaTauri 7 - - 6 1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 United States Haas F1 Team 4 - 1 3 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 United Kingdom Williams   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 France Alpine   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 Switzerland Sauber   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

commenti
Articolo precedente F1 | Red Bull: Verstappen re ma non despota. Piace Perez vassallo

Top Comments

Non ci sono ancora commenti. Perché non ne scrivi uno?
Redazione Motorsport.com
More from
Redazione Motorsport.com
Carrera Cup italia | E' Masters il nuovo pilota del Team Q8 Hi Perform!

Carrera Cup italia | E' Masters il nuovo pilota del Team Q8 Hi Perform!

Carrera Cup Italia
News
Carrera Cup italia | E' Masters il nuovo pilota del Team Q8 Hi Perform!
CIV 2024 | Pirro riparte da una doppietta a Misano

CIV 2024 | Pirro riparte da una doppietta a Misano

CIV Superbike
Misano
CIV 2024 | Pirro riparte da una doppietta a Misano
MotoGP: la griglia di partenza di Austin

MotoGP: la griglia di partenza di Austin

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
GP delle Americhe
MotoGP: la griglia di partenza di Austin

Ultime notizie

La Lamborghini Revuelto diventa ancora più speciale e cambia nome

La Lamborghini Revuelto diventa ancora più speciale e cambia nome

Auto Prodotto
Motor1.com Italia
La Lamborghini Revuelto diventa ancora più speciale e cambia nome
F1 | Aston: Alonso e la strategia sono le chiavi del buon weekend

F1 | Aston: Alonso e la strategia sono le chiavi del buon weekend

F1 Formula 1
GP del Giappone
F1 | Aston: Alonso e la strategia sono le chiavi del buon weekend
Video F1 | Live Report: Max torna Su(zuka). La Ferrari supera l'esame

Video F1 | Live Report: Max torna Su(zuka). La Ferrari supera l'esame

F1 Formula 1
GP del Giappone
Video F1 | Live Report: Max torna Su(zuka). La Ferrari supera l'esame
MotoGP | Martin “maturo” può essere una vera minaccia per il titolo

MotoGP | Martin “maturo” può essere una vera minaccia per il titolo

MGP MotoGP
MotoGP | Martin “maturo” può essere una vera minaccia per il titolo

Contattaci

© 2024 Motorsport Network Tutti i diritti riservati.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registrazione Accedi

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Iscriviti

Edizione

Svizzera